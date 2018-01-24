Finance :  Instant cash out comes to Venmo (PYPL)

news

Venmo, the PayPal-owned digital peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer service, is officially launching instant bank transfers following a pilot held last summer. The new service requires a Visa or Mastercard debit card, and will allow users to instantly (within 30 minutes) cash out their Venmo balance for a flat $0.25 fee.

It won’t replace the existing free option, which takes longer, and will roll out to all Venmo users over the next few days.

The move represents a clear push for Venmo to catch up to competition.

Venmo isn’t yet profitable for PayPal, which could prove increasingly problematic as its growth begins to eat into PayPal’s overall volume. And at the same time, the industry is becoming crowded, with a mounting threat from bank-based Zelle, which has access to 86 million users, the entrance of Apple Pay, and the fast growth of Square Cash, which is outpacing Venmo in active user growth. That means that the service needs to find a way to limit churn and increase profitability, especially in a space that’s dependent enough on networks that the loss of a few customers could quickly multiply. Instant cash out isn’t perfect, but it has the potential to help. Customers want fast and convenient access to P2P funds. And as offering faster payments mainstreams, it's becoming a must-have service, especially since both Square Cash and Zelle have comparable offerings. But the service, which is one in a series of moves Venmo has made to keep pace with the rapidly evolving space, could be too-little, too-late, since Zelle’s offering is free by default, and Square Cash’s 1% fee makes it cheaper than Venmo if a cashout is less than $25 — far above the average P2P transaction value. And so while offering instant cash out is critical, since it ensures that Venmo remains a comparable offering and could help limit churn, it’s unlikely to help on the monetization front, forcing Venmo to rely on other initiatives, like business-to-consumer (B2C) payments, to become lucrative.

