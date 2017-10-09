Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Inside Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's charming Brooklyn townhouse that's currently on the market for $8 million

Finance Inside Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's charming Brooklyn townhouse that's currently on the market for $8 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt have placed their Brooklyn townhouse, located in Park Slope, on the market for $8 million.

Krasinksi and Blunt purchased the home in 2016. play

Krasinksi and Blunt purchased the home in 2016.

(Corcoran)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actors John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt have placed their Brooklyn townhouse, located in Park Slope, on the market for $8 million with Corcoran.

Despite their recent renovations to the home, the couple told The Wall Street Journal that they're not spending enough time there due to their acting work. "The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it," Krasinksi said.

See the seven-bedroom house that's just steps away from Brooklyn's Prospect Park, below.

The couple purchased the home in 2016 for $6 million.

The couple purchased the home in 2016 for $6 million. play

The couple purchased the home in 2016 for $6 million.

(Corcoran)


Originally built in 1909, recent renovations done by Michael Ingui of Baxt Ingui Architects kept many of the original details — such as its crown moldings — intact.

Originally built in 1909, recent renovations done by Michael Ingui of Baxt Ingui Architects kept many of the original details — such as its crown moldings — intact. play

Originally built in 1909, recent renovations done by Michael Ingui of Baxt Ingui Architects kept many of the original details — such as its crown moldings — intact.

(Corcoran)


The home is 5,200-square-feet and has four flours.

The home is 5,200-square-feet and has four flours. play

The home is 5,200-square-feet and has four flours.

(Corcoran)


A marble fireplace is in the center parlor, and heated floors are throughout.

A marble fireplace is in the center parlor, and heated floors are throughout. play

A marble fireplace is in the center parlor, and heated floors are throughout.

(Corcoran)


The kitchen's skylight runs the length of the room.

The kitchen's skylight runs the length of the room. play

The kitchen's skylight runs the length of the room.

(Corcoran)


There are seven bedrooms...

There are seven bedrooms... play

There are seven bedrooms...

(Corcoran)


... and three and half bathrooms.

... and three and half bathrooms. play

... and three and half bathrooms.

(Corcoran)


The master bedroom and bath take up the entire second floor.

The master bedroom and bath take up the entire second floor. play

The master bedroom and bath take up the entire second floor.

(Corcoran)


On the garden level is a guest suite, and large family room.

On the garden level is a guest suite, and large family room. play

On the garden level is a guest suite, and large family room.

(Corcoran)


The back door leads out to the fenced-in, private patio.

The back door leads out to the fenced-in, private patio. play

The back door leads out to the fenced-in, private patio.

(Corcoran)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance We went to New York City's most expensive neighborhood — home...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Screen Shot 2017 10 09 at 3.16.30 PM
Finance Bitcoin is closing in on its all-time high
null
Finance Movie theaters are being pummeled by a surprisingly poor Blade Runner performance (AMC, RGC, CNK)
bitcoin
Finance KEN ROGOFF: Bitcoin will eventually collapse
The Kaluakoi Resort closed in 2001.
Finance Inside an abandoned Hawaii hotel that's sitting on a $260 million piece of real estate