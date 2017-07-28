Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance How to watch Tesla's big Model 3 launch on Friday (TSLA)

Tesla will hand off its first mass-market sedan, the Model 3, on Friday night — and you can watch the big event in real time.

Tesla will live stream the event directly on its website. The link hasn't been posted yet, but you can either watch it directly on the website's main page or navigate to the Investors page where Tesla typically hosts its earnings call. We'll update this post as soon as we have direct link.

The $35,000 Model 3 is Tesla's first sedan targeted at a consumer audience. It's a big moment for CEO Elon Musk, who wrote in his 2006 "Master Plan" that his ultimate goal for Tesla was to produce an affordable electric car.

"Build sports car. Use that money to build an affordable car. Use that money to build an even more affordable car," Musk wrote at the time.

The event will kick of mass production of the Model 3, with the ultimate goal of producing 20,000 sedans a month in December.

We'll be attending the event and watching it live, so check back for updates.

