Finance :  How singer Pink makes and spends her $110 million fortune

This week, Pink will make her third appearance on Saturday Night Live as the show's musical guest.
With nearly two decades of stardom under her belt, earning countless accolades and millions of dollars from hit albums and sold-out tours, Pink seems to have one thing many artists and bands can't quite master: Staying power.
Here's what we know about how Pink built a nine-figure net worth and spends her fortune:
It's been 17 years since Pink — whose birth name is Alecia Beth Moore — released her first studio album, "Can't Take Me Home." That year, she took home the award for female new artist of the year at the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, she's amassed an estimated fortune of $110 million.
Pink has sold more than 16 million albums and minted four No. 1 Billboard hits. She's had 11 songs in the top 10 and released a single every year (except one) since 2000. "She doesn't disappear for five years," Tom Poleman, the chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, told the New York Times. "She always stays in the forefront, so people have been able to move and grow with her."
Her constant presence — and universal appeal — has paid off. In 2013, Pink was the highest earning touring female artist, netting more than $20 million from 114 concert dates, 111 of which were sold out.
That year, Pink had some fun spending her earnings, buying a $10,000 Marilyn Monroe painting, an $8,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible worth $99,000. Occasionally, Pink posts photos of herself on a private jet. Whether she owns the plane or rents it is unclear.
Back in 2006, Pink and her husband Carey Hart, a retired motocross rider, bought a mansion in Malibu for $11.85 million. In October 2016, they sold the 7,450-square-foot house complete with koi pond entry with a floating-style walkway, a guesthouse, swimming pool, spa, and ocean views, for $12.5 million.