Finance :  How singer Pink makes and spends her $110 million fortune

Pink is at the top of her game.

The 38-year-old pop star will release her seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," on Friday, October 13. She is preparing for a 40-date North American arena tour kicking off in March 2018.

In August, she was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the MTV Music awards, a title shared among entertainment greats like the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé.

This week, Pink will make her third appearance on Saturday Night Live as the show's musical guest.

With nearly two decades of stardom under her belt, earning countless accolades and millions of dollars from hit albums and sold-out tours, Pink seems to have one thing many artists and bands can't quite master: Staying power.

Here's what we know about how Pink built a nine-figure net worth and spends her fortune:

It's been 17 years since Pink — whose birth name is Alecia Beth Moore — released her first studio album, "Can't Take Me Home." That year, she took home the award for female new artist of the year at the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, she's amassed an estimated fortune of $110 million.

Pink has sold more than 16 million albums and minted four No. 1 Billboard hits. She's had 11 songs in the top 10 and released a single every year (except one) since 2000. "She doesn't disappear for five years," Tom Poleman, the chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, told the New York Times. "She always stays in the forefront, so people have been able to move and grow with her."

Her constant presence — and universal appeal — has paid off. In 2013, Pink was the highest earning touring female artist, netting more than $20 million from 114 concert dates, 111 of which were sold out.

That year, Pink had some fun spending her earnings, buying a $10,000 Marilyn Monroe painting, an $8,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible worth $99,000. Occasionally, Pink posts photos of herself on a private jet. Whether she owns the plane or rents it is unclear.

Back in 2006, Pink and her husband Carey Hart, a retired motocross rider, bought a mansion in Malibu for $11.85 million. In October 2016, they sold the 7,450-square-foot house complete with koi pond entry with a floating-style walkway, a guesthouse, swimming pool, spa, and ocean views, for $12.5 million.

They didn't go far, though. Since the birth of the couple's second child in December, they've been renting a $70,000 a month beachfront home in Malibu.

Pink and Hart seem to have a growing collection of motorcycles. After giving birth to their son, Hart gifted Pink with a motorcycle he reportedly built himself.

Despite her immense wealth, Pink rarely appears to spend frivolously. In fact, she's extremely generous with her money, most recently donating $500,000 to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.

"I don't live in the Hollywood bubble. I never have and I never will. I wasn't invited to that party," Pink said in 2012. "And if I was, I'd probably arrive late and be dressed inappropriately."

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

