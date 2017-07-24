Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  How America's spending habits have changed since 1941

Finance How America's spending habits have changed since 1941

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Americans today spend the most on housing, transportation, and food.

The three sectors account for a combined 65% of the annual amount spent by the average US household consumer in 2015 — or about $32,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as cited by BAML.

But it's also interesting to compare how much Americans spend on various goods and services today compared to 70-something years ago.

Spending on housing and transportation have jumped significantly since the 1940s. In 1941 spending on housing was around $7,000 after adjusting for inflation; by 2014 it was just shy of $18,000. Inflation-adjusted spending on healthcare, recreation and entertainment, and education also increased in that time period.

On the flip side, spending on food, tobacco, personal care, and clothing decreased.

americans consumption habits play

americans consumption habits

(BAML)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet
3 Finance Why Americans can't buy the new Mercedes-Benz pickup truckbullet

Finance

null
Finance Traders betting against Alphabet are getting clobbered (GOOGL)
Barry Rosenstein, founder and managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC., speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
null
Finance The Senate is planning to vote on a healthcare bill this week — we just don't know which one
Mega-mergers would face intense scrutiny under Democrats' new plan.
Finance Democrats are launching an attack on Wall Street dealmakers