Finance :  Here's your guide to all 22 versions of the Porsche 911

There are few vehicles in the automotive universe more iconic than the Porsche 911.

Over the years, the rear-engine sports car has gotten bigger, faster, and more technologically advanced. But its spirited driving dynamics and on-track capabilities have continued to make it a favorite among enthusiasts worldwide.

You often hear the complaint that all current 911s look pretty much the same. And if you ask critics such as Jeremy Clarkson, host of Amazon's "Grand Tour" show, he'll tell you that all Porsche 911s since the model's debut in 1963 look identical.



The truth is, most of the various versions of the current generation of 911s do look similar, yet they can all be identified by numerous subtle but important differences.

Like Taco Bell in the fast-food industry, what Porsche has managed to do so successfully is create multiple iterations of the 911 by mixing and matching the same ingredients, and packaging them in a lot of different ways. And if you've ever driven a 911, you'll probably agree with me in saying there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

So here it is, the current lineup of Porsche's 911 menu.

Carrera: The Carrera is the "base" 911, if there is such as thing. The 991.2 Carrera powered by a 3.0-liter, 370-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, flat six ...

... and the Cabriolet is the convertible version of the Carrera.

The Carrera 4 Coupe is a Carrera Coupe with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4 Cabriolet is the convertible variant.

The Carrera S gets a 50 horsepower boost from the base Carrera, thanks to larger turbochargers and an upgraded exhaust system on the 3.0-liter 420 hp flat-six engine ...

... and here's the convertible Cabriolet Carrera S.

The Carrera 4S is the Carrera S with all-wheel drive ...

... and the Carrera 4S Cabriolet is the convertible edition.

The Carrera GTS is a step up from the Carrera S. With turbochargers even larger than those found on the S, the GTS packs a stout 450 horsepower.

... and the Carrera GTS Cabriolet is yet another convertible version!

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS is the GTS with all-wheel drive ...

... and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is, naturally, the accompanying convertible.

The Targa 4 is a Carrera 4 with an awesome electric lift-away roof!

While the Targa 4S is a Carrera 4S with the special "Targa" roof.

The Targa 4 GTS is a Carrera 4 GTS with the Targa roof.

The latest generation of the legendary Turbo gets a 3.8-liter, 540 horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged flat-six found in other 911 models. Thanks to a pair of monster turbochargers, the Turbo has become a benchmark vehicle for aspiring supercars everywhere.

There's a Turbo Cabriolet, as well.

The Turbo S is a Turbo with a 580 horsepower engine.

And of course ... a Turbo S Cabriolet is available, too!

Then there's the Turbo S Exclusive Series. It's the Turbo S with 27 more horsepower.

To create the 911 GT2 RS, Porsche took the motor from the Turbo S and bolted larger turbochargers on it — boosting horsepower to 700. The GT2 is rear-wheel-drive with four-wheel-steering.

Finally, there's the vaunted GT3. It's the track-oriented member of the 911 family. In the spirit of purity, its 500 horsepower, 4.0-liter engine is naturally aspirated — making it the only current generation 991.2 to refrain from turbocharging.