Finance :  Here's when you should plan to get a haircut if you have a big event coming up

The day before is not the right answer.

Situation: You've got a wedding, gala, or other similar event coming up on Friday, and it's the beginning of the week. You look in the mirror and see that your hair is dangerously overgrown.

You must make an appointment for a haircut this week. What day should you choose to look the best for your event?

If you answered "the day before" — sorry, but you're wrong.

Tuesday or Wednesday would actually be your best bet, as it turns out most professionals would recommend a buffer of one or two days, according to Max Berlinger of The New York Times.

This lets the cut "settle" and ensures your hair looks less freshly shorn for your big event.

This also allows enough time for any corrections to be made before the big event, if the event really is of that much importance that your hair must be perfect.

Nick Wooster, who is widely regarded as one of the most important men's style icons of today, even told The Times, "Some barbers say the only difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut is three days."

This matters more the shorter the haircut is, and with scissor cuts it matters a little less. Don't let this affect your choice to get the haircut that would be best for you, however.

