Finance :  Here's what you need to know about the US sanctions on Russia

  Published:
The US has leveled multiple sets of sanctions on Russia in recent years.

Most recently, the Senate voted 97-2 to pass a measure that would tighten sanctions on Russia, and would prevent the White House from unilaterally easing or removing sanctions imposed earlier by the Obama administration. However, the bill still needs to pass the House and be signed by US President Donald Trump to become law.

But for now, in an effort to keep things clear, here are some of the basic facts on the main sets of sanctions the US has levied against Russia, including the Magnitsky Act, the sanctions leveled over Russia's intervention in Ukraine, and sanctions leveled over the 2016 election.

We also included Russia's response, as well as the state of US-Russia relations at the time.

BI Graphics_Russia Sanctions play

BI Graphics_Russia Sanctions

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

