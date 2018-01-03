Finance :  Here's what Trump's tax plan means for blue collar workers, from cashiers to foresters

news

• Now that US President Donald Trump has signed Republicans' tax overhaul into law, it's time to figure out what the new tax code will mean for you.

• Career site Zippia broke down how the new tax plan could affect take-home pay in 2018 for people in various occupations.

• Business Insider looked into how the bill would affect blue collar workers.



US President Donald Trump has said he considers himself a blue collar worker, despite his billionaire status.

"I love blue collar workers," Trump said at a during one 2016 presidential campaign rally, according to The New York Daily News. "And I consider myself in a certain way to be a blue collar worker."

But reactions to the Republicans' new tax plan have indicated that many believe it favors the wealthy over everyone else. Business Insider's Bob Bryan reported that 8.5 million people may see their taxes increase this year, while 4.6 million middle class Americans might see a spike in taxes by 2025.

In the short term, Business Insider's Lauren Lyons Cole reported that take-home pay is set to rise under the tax reform plan for most workers, but the majority of Americans won't get a ton of extra money. How much you save depends on how much you currently earn.

Career site Zippia provided us with data breaking down how different occupations fare under the finalized tax plan. Business Insider decided to look into how the new plan will affect blue collar workers — people in jobs that center around non-agricultural physical labor — in particular.

The estimated federal tax savings below are for a single, childless taxpayer who owns a house valued at three times their salary. Zippia's calculations factored in whether a given taxpayer would benefit most from taking the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.

Following is a look at how blue collar workers in a number of occupations, from fast food cooks to electrical power-line installers and repairers, could see their taxes change next year.

Fast food cooks

Average salary: $20,570

2017 tax: $1,059

2018 tax: $857

Percent tax cut: 19.1%

Cashiers

Average salary: $21,680

2017 tax: $1,226

2018 tax: $971

Percent tax cut: 20.8%

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Average salary: $23,830

2017 tax: $1,548

2018 tax: $1,229

Percent tax cut: 20.6%

Waiters and waitresses

Average salary: $24,410

2017 tax: $1,635

2018 tax: $1,299

Percent tax cut: 20.6%

Slaughterers and meat packers

Average salary: $27,040

2017 tax: $2,030

2018 tax: $1,614

Percent tax cut: 20.5%

Landscaping and grounds-keeping workers

Average salary: $28,560

2017 tax: $2,258

2018 tax $1,797

Percent tax cut: 20.4%

Machine feeders and off bearers

Average salary: $30,490

2017 tax 2,547

2018 tax: $2,028

Percent tax cut: 20.4%

Team assemblers

Average salary: $32,550

2017 tax: $2,856

2018 tax: $2,276

Percent tax cut: 20.3%

Conveyor operators and tenders

Average salary: $33,870

2017 tax: $3,054

2018 tax: $2,434

Percent tax cut: 20.3%

Etchers and engravers

Average salary: $34,390

2017 tax: $3,132

2018 tax: $2,496

Percent tax cut: 20.3%

Quarry rock splitters

Average salary: $34,860

2017 tax: $3,203

2018 tax: $2,553

Percent tax cut: 20.3%

Tree trimmers and pruners

Average salary: $37,310

2017 tax: $3,570

2018 tax: $2,847

Percent tax cut: 20.3%

Logging equipment operators

Average salary: $38,880

2017 tax: $3,768

2018 tax: $3,035

Percent tax cut: 19.5%

Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Average salary: $40,860

2017 tax: $4,014

2018 tax: $3,273

Percent tax cut: 18.5%

Transit and intercity bus drivers

Average salary: $41,780

2017 tax: $4,128

2018 tax: $3,383

Percent tax cut: 18.1%

Tire builders

Average salary: $42,230

2017 tax: $4,184

2018 tax: $3,437

Percent tax cut: 17.9%

Tile and marble setters

Average salary: $44,770

2017 tax: $4,500

2018 tax: $3,742

Percent tax cut: 16.8%

Dredge operators

Average salary: $46,530

2017 tax: $4,718

2018 tax: $4,718

Percent tax cut: 16.2%

Carpenters

Average salary: $48,340

2017 tax: $4,943

2018 tax: $4,170

Percent tax cut: 15.6%

Hoist and winch operators

Average salary: $50,020

2017 tax: $5,152

2018 tax: $4,372

Percent tax cut: 15.1%

Firefighters

Average salary: $50,520

2017 tax: $5,214

2018 tax: $4,432

Percent tax cut: 15.0%

Sheet metal workers

Average salary: $51,080

2017 tax: $5,322

2018 tax: $4,537

Percent tax cut: 14.7%

Industrial machinery mechanics

Average salary: $51,890

2017 tax: $5,488

2018 tax: $4,715

Percent tax cut: 14.1%

Rail car repairers

Average salary: $53,590

2017 tax: $5,837

2018 tax: $5,089

Percent tax cut: 12.8%

Mine shuttle car operators

Average salary: $56,370

2017 tax: $6,407

2018 tax: $5,701

Percent tax cut: 11.0%

Foresters

Average salary: $60,300

2017 tax: $7,214

2018 tax: $6,566

Percent tax cut: 9.0%

Pile-driver operators

Average salary: $61,740

2017 tax: $7,510

2018 tax: $6,882

Percent tax cut: 8.4%

Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Average salary: $67,160

2017 tax: $8,622

2018 tax: $8,075

Percent tax cut: 6.3%