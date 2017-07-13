Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's what it's like to eat at the $260-a-person restaurant where the Trumps are dining with the French president and his wife

  • Published:

The restaurant, located in the Eiffel Tower, is run by famous chef Alain Ducasse.

Chef Alain Ducasse joined the party of four for a photo. play

Chef Alain Ducasse joined the party of four for a photo.

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
President Donald Trump is dining at one of Paris' most romantic restaurants Thursday.

Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives for dinner at Alain Ducasse's famous restaurant, Le Jules Verne, on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

The restaurant is also in the heart of Paris' most touristy area. Instagram photos tagged there show young couples drinking Champagne while soaking up the view and tucking into its $260-a-person tasting menu.

Check out what it's like to eat there, below:

Le Jules Verne is on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It serves Michelin-starred, contemporary French cuisine and is run by famous chef Alain Ducasse.



On one side, guests have a view across the Seine towards the Palais de Chaillot.

(TripAdvisor/Le Jules Verne)


On the other side, they look towards the Champ de Mars lawns.

(TripAdvisor/mdinonno)


The restaurant offers two tasting menus at dinner. These cost $220 and $260 each, for either five or six courses. This menu changes monthly.



The menu is paired with wine, which costs nearly $110 for five courses and $140 for six courses.

(Yelp/Nancy S)


This evening's tasting menu kicks off with marinated sea bream, courgette, and lime. The tasting menu usually begins with a light dish of this sort.

(Yelp/Tracy P.)


These miniature fish dishes are artfully decorated.



There are three starter dishes on the six-course menu.



Each one is as intricately assembled as the last.



This is then followed by the main course. Guests who select the five-course menu choose between fish and meat. Tonight's guests will be offered the oven-baked blue lobster or roasted chicken with toasted chickpeas and sorrel.

(Yelp/Tracy P)


The meal ends with two delicious desserts prepared by the head pasty chef. Pictured is the famous "crispy tower nut dessert."



It's mesmerizing to watch it melt.



At lunch, an identical menu is served, but it costs $120 for three courses.



It has not yet been confirmed whether the foursome was ordering tonight's tasting menu, but they were certainly making use of the view.



