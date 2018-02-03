Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Here's what it costs to ride the subway in 11 major US cities

  • Published:

Subways and metro transit systems help Americans get where they are going for a small cost, but the fares vary between cities.

Metro fares are a small price to pay to get where you are going. play

Metro fares are a small price to pay to get where you are going.

(Mark Lennihan/AP)
  • The BART, which runs through Oakland and San Francisco, can cost $10 for a single ride.
  • Dallas and Houston — both with above ground light rails — have the cheapest trips on the list.
  • New York's subway is one of the largest and oldest transit systems in the world and costs $2.75 per ride.

Public transportation isn't free.

New York City's subway system — the most-used metro rail system in the country — brings nearly two billion passengers to their destination annually. From work, to the mall, to the beach, urban dwellers and tourists rely on metros and light rails around the country.

Costs for these transit systems vary from city to city — sometimes depending on time of day or distance travelled.

We took a look at 11 cities and metro areas and compared the cost for a single, standard ride on the subway.

New York City

(Frank Franklin II/AP)

Name: The subway

Fare: $2.75

Source: MTA



Dallas

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Name: DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

Fare: $1.75 for midday, $2.50 for a two-hour local pass

Source: DART



Washington D.C.

(Flickr/larrison)

Name: The Metro

Fare: $2.00 - $6.00 (based on distance and time of day)

Source: WMATA



Oakland/San Francisco

(Ben Margot/AP)

Name: BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

Fare: $2.00 - $16.65 (based on distance and travel to/from airports)

Source: BART



Boston

(Kevin Martin/AP)

Name: The subway (the T)

Fare: $2.25 - $2.75

Source: MBTA



Miami

(Lynne Sladky/AP)

Name: Metrorail

Fare: $2.25

Source:Government of Miami-Dade



Los Angeles

(Damian Dovarganes)

Name: Metro Rail

Fare: $1.75

Source: Metro



Houston

(Scott Halleran/Getty)

Name: METRORail

Fare: $1.25

Source: Metro



Philadelphia

(Jacqueline Larma/AP)

Name: SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority)

Fare: $2.50

Source: SEPTA



Phoenix-Tempe-Mesa

(Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Name: Valley Metro Rail

Fare: $2.00

Source: Valley Metro



Chicago

(Scott Olson/Getty)

Name: The 'L' (which stands for elevated)

Fare: $2.25

Source: Chicago Transit Authority



