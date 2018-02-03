Finance :  Here's what it costs to ride the subway in 11 major US cities

news

The BART, which runs through Oakland and San Francisco, can cost $10 for a single ride.

Dallas and Houston — both with above ground light rails — have the cheapest trips on the list.

New York's subway is one of the largest and oldest transit systems in the world and costs $2.75 per ride.

Public transportation isn't free.

New York City's subway system — the most-used metro rail system in the country — brings nearly two billion passengers to their destination annually. From work, to the mall, to the beach, urban dwellers and tourists rely on metros and light rails around the country.

Costs for these transit systems vary from city to city — sometimes depending on time of day or distance travelled.

We took a look at 11 cities and metro areas and compared the cost for a single, standard ride on the subway.

New York City

Name: The subway

Fare: $2.75

Source: MTA

Dallas

Name: DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

Fare: $1.75 for midday, $2.50 for a two-hour local pass

Source: DART

Washington D.C.

Name: The Metro

Fare: $2.00 - $6.00 (based on distance and time of day)

Source: WMATA

Oakland/San Francisco

Name: BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit)

Fare: $2.00 - $16.65 (based on distance and travel to/from airports)

Source: BART

Boston

Name: The subway (the T)

Fare: $2.25 - $2.75

Source: MBTA

Miami

Name: Metrorail

Fare: $2.25

Source:Government of Miami-Dade

Los Angeles

Name: Metro Rail

Fare: $1.75

Source: Metro

Houston

Name: METRORail

Fare: $1.25

Source: Metro

Philadelphia

Name: SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority)

Fare: $2.50

Source: SEPTA

Phoenix-Tempe-Mesa

Name: Valley Metro Rail

Fare: $2.00

Source: Valley Metro

Chicago

Name: The 'L' (which stands for elevated)

Fare: $2.25

Source: Chicago Transit Authority