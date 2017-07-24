Finance :  Here's how we ranked the best restaurants in America

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The methods and sources we used to rank the best restaurants in America.

We recently ranked the best restaurants in America. Here's how we came up with our list.

The rankings were mostly determined by an analysis of noteworthy restaurant rankings and awards determined by food critics, diners, and experts, as well as the number of Michelin stars a restaurant had. The score of each restaurant depends on where it fell on these lists.

The lists we used were The Daily Meal's 101 Best Restaurants in America, OpenTable's 100 Hottest Restaurants in America, The World's 50 Best Restaurants, the James Beard Foundation's 2017 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists, Eater's The National 38, and the Michelin Guide.

Since The Daily Meal and the World's 50 Best Restaurants lists were both ranked, we gave each restaurant that appeared on these lists points based on where they fell on the list. For the World's 50 Best Restaurants, we gave 1.5 points to each restaurant that made the list, and then added a bonus score between 0 and 1 based on the ranking. For The Daily Meal, any restaurant on the list received 1 point, and then a similar bonus score.

Any restaurant on the James Beard semifinalist list received 1 point, and any restaurant on the Eater or OpenTable lists received 0.5 points.

We weighed Michelin stars higher, awarding restaurants with one star 1 and 1/3 points, restaurants with two stars 1 and 2/3 points, and restaurants with three stars with a full 2 points.

