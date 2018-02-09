Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's how the FAANGs are faring amid the stock market correction

  Published:

Only Apple is beating the S&P 500 this week.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • US stock markets are officially in a correction after Thursday's massive drop.
  • Apple is the only FAANG stock to outperform the S&P 500 this week.


Stocks officially entered a correction Thursday, when the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 both saw the drops from their most recent highs extend to at least 10%.

The FAANG stocks — that is, the tech basket consisting of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — have been hit just as hard, with only Apple outperforming the S&P 500 this week.

Over the past five trading sessions, the S&P 500 — a common market performance benchmark — has lost 8.27%. Here's how the individual FAANG stocks have fared:

So far Friday, the major averages see-sawed between gains and losses before plunging deeper into correction territory. The S&P 500 is down about 0.9% just after noon ET.

