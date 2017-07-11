Finance :  Here's how much you need to earn to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 15 US cities

If you want to spend less than 30% of your income on rent, here's how much you need to earn.
One-third of Americans overpay for housing, and renters have it the worst.
In fact, almost half spend over 30% of their incomes on rent, exceeding the standard measure of affordability, according to the 2017 State of the Nation's Housing report, published by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.
In addition to transportation and food, housing is one of the biggest expenses Americans have. Cutting back on these things could mean more savings in the bank and even a ticket to early retirement.
In its latest report, SmartAsset calculated the income needed to afford rent in 15 major US cities. That is, the salary a household must earn to spend a comfortable 28% of its income on rent for a two-bedroom apartment. Rent prices were pulled from RENTCafé's January 2017 report.
Below, check out how much you need to earn to pay rent in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and 12 more of America's major metro areas.
Average 2-bedroom rent: $958
Income needed: $41,057
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,087
Income needed: $46,586
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,088
Income needed: $46,629
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,204
Income needed: $51,600
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,258
Income needed: $53,914
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,431
Income needed: $61,329
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,572
Income needed: $67,371
Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,722
Income needed: $73,800
Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,025
Income needed: $86,786
Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,254
Income needed: $96,600
Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,416
Income needed: $103,543
Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,556
Income needed: $109,543
Average 2-bedroom rent: $3,166
Income needed: $135,686
Average 2-bedroom rent: $3,841
Income needed: $164,614
Average 2-bedroom rent: $4,189
Income needed: $179,529