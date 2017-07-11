Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's how much you need to earn to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 15 of America's biggest cities

Finance Here's how much you need to earn to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 15 of America's biggest cities

  • Published:

If you want to spend less than 30% of your income on rent, here's how much you need to earn.

You need to earn over $100,000 in the 5 most expensive cities. play

You need to earn over $100,000 in the 5 most expensive cities.

(Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One-third of Americans overpay for housing, and renters have it the worst.

In fact, almost half spend over 30% of their incomes on rent, exceeding the standard measure of affordability, according to the 2017 State of the Nation's Housing report, published by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

In addition to transportation and food, housing is one of the biggest expenses Americans have. Cutting back on these things could mean more savings in the bank and even a ticket to early retirement.

In its latest report, SmartAsset calculated the income needed to afford rent in 15 major US cities. That is, the salary a household must earn to spend a comfortable 28% of its income on rent for a two-bedroom apartment. Rent prices were pulled from RENTCafé's January 2017 report.

Below, check out how much you need to earn to pay rent in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and 12 more of America's major metro areas.

15. Phoenix, Arizona

15. Phoenix, Arizona play

15. Phoenix, Arizona

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $958

Income needed: $41,057



14. Detroit, Michigan

14. Detroit, Michigan play

14. Detroit, Michigan

(Flickr/f11photo)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,087

Income needed: $46,586



13. Houston, Texas

13. Houston, Texas play

13. Houston, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,088

Income needed: $46,629



12. Dallas, Texas

12. Dallas, Texas play

12. Dallas, Texas

(Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,204

Income needed: $51,600



11. Atlanta, Georgia

11. Atlanta, Georgia play

11. Atlanta, Georgia

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,258

Income needed: $53,914



10. Riverside, California

10. Riverside, California play

10. Riverside, California

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,431

Income needed: $61,329



9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,572

Income needed: $67,371



8. Miami

8. Miami play

8. Miami

(Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $1,722

Income needed: $73,800



7. Seattle, Washington

7. Seattle, Washington play

7. Seattle, Washington

(Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,025

Income needed: $86,786



6. Chicago, Illinois

6. Chicago, Illinois play

6. Chicago, Illinois

(Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,254

Income needed: $96,600



5. Washington, DC

5. Washington, DC play

5. Washington, DC

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,416

Income needed: $103,543



4. Los Angeles, California

4. Los Angeles, California play

4. Los Angeles, California

(Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $2,556

Income needed: $109,543



3. Boston, Massachusetts

3. Boston, Massachusetts play

3. Boston, Massachusetts

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $3,166

Income needed: $135,686



2. New York, New York

2. New York, New York play

2. New York, New York

(Flickr/Jerry Ferguson)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $3,841

Income needed: $164,614



1. San Francisco, California

1. San Francisco, California play

1. San Francisco, California

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Average 2-bedroom rent: $4,189

Income needed: $179,529



Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria’s Central Bank infamous FX policy achieving resultsbullet
3 Finance Most people blow 70% of their money on 3 things — and...bullet

Finance

The first production Tesla Model 3, unveiled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Finance Tesla mania has reached a comical level (TSLA)
Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is making a big comeback
Donald Trump Jr.
Finance Stocks slide, then recover, after Donald Trump Jr. tweets Russia bombshell
OPEC sees rivals boosting oil output despite weak prices.
Finance Will OPEC oil cut for Nigeria affects its 2017 budget performance?