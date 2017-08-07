Finance :  Here's how much the top-earning women make in every US state compared to men

Across the US, the average income for the top 2% of all earners is $206,000.

But among women in the top 2%, the average salary is $145,000, compared to $371,000 for men, according to an analysis of the 2015 American Community Survey by labor economics research firm Job Search Intelligence (JSI).

That means the average woman in the top 2% makes just 39 cents for every dollar a man makes. Overall, women earn an average of 79 cents for every dollar a man makes in the US, according to a 2016 report published by the Joint Economic Committee Democratic Staff.

While striking, the pay gap at the top isn't likely a matter of women being paid significantly less than their male counterparts, but rather that women are underrepresented at the highest levels of management.

In fact, in some states, so few women make it into the top 1% — which requires an average annual salary of $389,436 or more, based on calculations by the Economic Policy Institute — that, to protect anonymity, salary data is not reported by gender, according to JSI. That's why we're comparing earnings among the top 2%, rather than the more standard top 1% of earners.

Below, see the average income for the top 2% of earners in every US state — listed from lowest to highest — as well as the average income for women and men in the top 2% of earners.

Idaho

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $316,000

A woman in the top 2%: $106,000

Iowa

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $193,000

A woman in the top 2%: $110,000

Mississippi

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $290,000

A woman in the top 2%: $107,000

North Dakota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $170,000

A woman in the top 2%: $100,000

South Dakota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $186,000

A woman in the top 2%: $101,000

New Mexico

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $158,000

A man in the top 2%: $304,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000

West Virginia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $160,000

A man in the top 2%: $283,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Indiana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $170,000

A man in the top 2%: $200,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Wyoming

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $170,000

A man in the top 2%: $425,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Alabama

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $333,000

A woman in the top 2%: $124,000

Kansas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $215,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000

Nebraska

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $384,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Vermont

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $176,000

A man in the top 2%: $215,000

A woman in the top 2%: $127,000

Arkansas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $336,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Hawaii

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $351,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000

Maine

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $324,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000

Nevada

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $357,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000

Oklahoma

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $375,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000

Wisconsin

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $211,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000

Alaska

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $200,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Montana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $354,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000

South Carolina

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $347,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000

Kentucky

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $190,000

A man in the top 2%: $358,000

A woman in the top 2%: $127,000

Missouri

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $190,000

A man in the top 2%: $387,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000

Michigan

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $194,000

A man in the top 2%: $382,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000

Ohio

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $196,000

A man in the top 2%: $392,000

A woman in the top 2%: $135,000

Oregon

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $198,000

A man in the top 2%: $378,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Arizona

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $367,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000

Delaware

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $403,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Louisiana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $346,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000

Minnesota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $250,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

North Carolina

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $416,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Pennsylvania

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $408,000

A woman in the top 2%: $148,000

Tennessee

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $390,000

A woman in the top 2%: $135,000

Utah

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $362,000

A woman in the top 2%: $134,000

Georgia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $217,000

A man in the top 2%: $419,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Florida

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $220,000

A man in the top 2%: $429,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

New Hampshire

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $220,000

A man in the top 2%: $404,000

A woman in the top 2%: $160,000

Colorado

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $225,000

A man in the top 2%: $264,000

A woman in the top 2%: $160,000

Rhode Island

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $225,000

A man in the top 2%: $383,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000

Virginia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $233,000

A man in the top 2%: $460,000

A woman in the top 2%: $172,000

Washington

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $240,000

A man in the top 2%: $440,000

A woman in the top 2%: $172,000

Illinois

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $245,000

A man in the top 2%: $505,000

A woman in the top 2%: $170,000

California

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $483,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000

Maryland

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $482,000

A woman in the top 2%: $186,000

Texas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $451,000

A woman in the top 2%: $156,000

New York

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $280,000

A man in the top 2%: $613,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000

Massachusetts

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $300,000

A man in the top 2%: $551,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000

New Jersey

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $300,000

A man in the top 2%: $555,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000

Connecticut

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $360,000

A man in the top 2%: $658,000

A woman in the top 2%: $214,000

Washington, D.C.

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $379,000

A man in the top 2%: $637,000

A woman in the top 2%: $280,000