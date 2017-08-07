Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's how much the top-earning women make in every US state compared to men

  • Published:

For the US overall, the income threshold required to be in the top 2% of earners is $206,000.

The gender pay gap is twice as bad at the top.

The gender pay gap is twice as bad at the top.

(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
Across the US, the average income for the top 2% of all earners is $206,000.

But among women in the top 2%, the average salary is $145,000, compared to $371,000 for men, according to an analysis of the 2015 American Community Survey by labor economics research firm Job Search Intelligence (JSI).

That means the average woman in the top 2% makes just 39 cents for every dollar a man makes. Overall, women earn an average of 79 cents for every dollar a man makes in the US, according to a 2016 report published by the Joint Economic Committee Democratic Staff.

While striking, the pay gap at the top isn't likely a matter of women being paid significantly less than their male counterparts, but rather that women are underrepresented at the highest levels of management.

In fact, in some states, so few women make it into the top 1% — which requires an average annual salary of $389,436 or more, based on calculations by the Economic Policy Institute — that, to protect anonymity, salary data is not reported by gender, according to JSI. That's why we're comparing earnings among the top 2%, rather than the more standard top 1% of earners.

Below, see the average income for the top 2% of earners in every US state — listed from lowest to highest — as well as the average income for women and men in the top 2% of earners.

Sun Valley, Idaho.

Sun Valley, Idaho.

(IDAK/Shutterstock)

Idaho

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $316,000

A woman in the top 2%: $106,000



Des Moines, Iowa.

Des Moines, Iowa.

(tabor-roeder/Flickr)

Iowa

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $193,000

A woman in the top 2%: $110,000



Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson, Mississippi.

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Mississippi

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $290,000

A woman in the top 2%: $107,000



Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Grand Forks, North Dakota.

(Tu/Flickr)

North Dakota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $170,000

A woman in the top 2%: $100,000



Badlands, South Dakota.

Badlands, South Dakota.

(Wikimedia)

South Dakota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $150,000

A man in the top 2%: $186,000

A woman in the top 2%: $101,000



Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Santa Fe, New Mexico.

(Shutterstock/amadeustx)

New Mexico

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $158,000

A man in the top 2%: $304,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000



Harper's Ferry, West Virginia.

Harper's Ferry, West Virginia.

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

West Virginia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $160,000

A man in the top 2%: $283,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Shutterstock)

Indiana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $170,000

A man in the top 2%: $200,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Jackson, Wyoming.

Jackson, Wyoming.

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Wyoming

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $170,000

A man in the top 2%: $425,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham, Alabama.

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Alabama

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $333,000

A woman in the top 2%: $124,000



Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita, Kansas.

(Ricardo Reitmeyer/Shutterstock)

Kansas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $215,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000



Omaha, Nebraska.

Omaha, Nebraska.

(Shutterstock)

Nebraska

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $175,000

A man in the top 2%: $384,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Burlington, Vermont.

Burlington, Vermont.

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Vermont

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $176,000

A man in the top 2%: $215,000

A woman in the top 2%: $127,000



Little Rock, Arkansas.

Little Rock, Arkansas.

(Shutterstock/mnapoli)

Arkansas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $336,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Honolulu, Hawaii.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

(Shutterstock/Filip Carmen)

Hawaii

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $351,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000



Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

(Jeff Gunn/Flickr)

Maine

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $324,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000



Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada.

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada.

(Shutterstock/Nikolas_jkd)

Nevada

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $357,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000



Oklahoma State University.

Oklahoma State University.

(Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com)

Oklahoma

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $375,000

A woman in the top 2%: $120,000



Madison, Wisconsin.

Madison, Wisconsin.

(BobbbyLight/Flickr)

Wisconsin

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $180,000

A man in the top 2%: $211,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000



Ketchikan, Alaska.

Ketchikan, Alaska.

(Shutterstock/emperorcosar)

Alaska

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $200,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Bozeman, Montana.

Bozeman, Montana.

(Hannah Lorsch/Shutterstock)

Montana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $354,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000



Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston, South Carolina.

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

South Carolina

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $185,000

A man in the top 2%: $347,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000



Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington, Kentucky.

(Shutterstock/jessicakirsh)

Kentucky

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $190,000

A man in the top 2%: $358,000

A woman in the top 2%: $127,000



St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Louis, Missouri.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Missouri

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $190,000

A man in the top 2%: $387,000

A woman in the top 2%: $130,000



Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan.

(Flickr/AllieKF)

Michigan

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $194,000

A man in the top 2%: $382,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000



Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland, Ohio.

(Shutterstock/Amy Nichole Harris)

Ohio

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $196,000

A man in the top 2%: $392,000

A woman in the top 2%: $135,000



Salem, Oregon.

Salem, Oregon.

(Shutterstock/Victoria Ditkovsky)

Oregon

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $198,000

A man in the top 2%: $378,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Sedona, Arizona.

Sedona, Arizona.

(Shutterstock/Josemaria Toscano)

Arizona

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $367,000

A woman in the top 2%: $140,000



Lewes, Delaware.

Lewes, Delaware.

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

Delaware

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $403,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Shutterstock)

Louisiana

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $346,000

A woman in the top 2%: $125,000



The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota.

(Shutterstock/JB Manning)

Minnesota

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $250,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)

North Carolina

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $416,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Shutterstock/f11photo)

Pennsylvania

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $408,000

A woman in the top 2%: $148,000



Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville, Tennessee.

(iStock / Sean Pavone)

Tennessee

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $390,000

A woman in the top 2%: $135,000



Salt Lake City, Utah.

Salt Lake City, Utah.

(Garrett/Flickr)

Utah

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $200,000

A man in the top 2%: $362,000

A woman in the top 2%: $134,000



Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta, Georgia.

(Flickr/ESB Professional)

Georgia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $217,000

A man in the top 2%: $419,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Miami, Florida.

Miami, Florida.

(Shutterstock)

Florida

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $220,000

A man in the top 2%: $429,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

(Jo Ann Snover)

New Hampshire

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $220,000

A man in the top 2%: $404,000

A woman in the top 2%: $160,000



Aspen, Colorado.

Aspen, Colorado.

(Shutterstock)

Colorado

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $225,000

A man in the top 2%: $264,000

A woman in the top 2%: $160,000



University of Rhode Island.

University of Rhode Island.

(University of Rhode Island/Facebook)

Rhode Island

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $225,000

A man in the top 2%: $383,000

A woman in the top 2%: $150,000



Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington, Virginia.

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Virginia

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $233,000

A man in the top 2%: $460,000

A woman in the top 2%: $172,000



Seattle, Washington.

Seattle, Washington.

(Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock)

Washington

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $240,000

A man in the top 2%: $440,000

A woman in the top 2%: $172,000



Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago, Illinois.

(Nicholas Henderson/Flickr)

Illinois

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $245,000

A man in the top 2%: $505,000

A woman in the top 2%: $170,000



Santa Monica, California.

Santa Monica, California.

(Flickr / Tony Hisgett)

California

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $483,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000



Annapolis, Maryland.

Annapolis, Maryland.

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Maryland

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $482,000

A woman in the top 2%: $186,000



Austin, Texas.

Austin, Texas.

(RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock)

Texas

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $250,000

A man in the top 2%: $451,000

A woman in the top 2%: $156,000



New York, New York.

New York, New York.

(dibrova/Shutterstock)

New York

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $280,000

A man in the top 2%: $613,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000



Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston, Massachusetts.

(Shutterstock/Zack Frank)

Massachusetts

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $300,000

A man in the top 2%: $551,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000



Cape May, New Jersey.

Cape May, New Jersey.

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

New Jersey

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $300,000

A man in the top 2%: $555,000

A woman in the top 2%: $200,000



Darien, Connecticut.

Darien, Connecticut.

(Thomson Reuters)

Connecticut

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $360,000

A man in the top 2%: $658,000

A woman in the top 2%: $214,000



null play

null

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Washington, D.C.

Average income for:

Top 2% of earners: $379,000

A man in the top 2%: $637,000

A woman in the top 2%: $280,000



