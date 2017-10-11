Finance :  Here's how much money you actually take home from a $75,000 salary depending on where you live

$75,000 a year looks very different depending on where you live. Some states like Texas and Washington don't have state income taxes. So on average, you could see a bigger paycheck.

We decided to crunch the numbers. Here's what $75,000 looks like after paying taxes in 11 major US cities:



New York City, NY - $49,896

Washington, DC - $51,696

Los Angeles, CA - $51,960

San Francisco, CA - $51,960

Boson, MA - $52,824

Denver, CO - $53,184

Chicago, IL - $53,592

Seattle, WA - $56,328

Nashville, TN - $56,328

Miami, FL - $56,328

Dallas, TX - $56,328

These numbers don't factor in health insurance and retirement accounts like a 401(K). But judging by the average $75K salary you may be a lot happier in Dallas than in NYC.