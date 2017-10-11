Finance :  Here's how much money you actually take home from a $75,000 salary depending on where you live

You could be paying $6,000 more per year than someone in Texas or Washington.
$75,000 a year looks very different depending on where you live. Some states like Texas and Washington don't have state income taxes. So on average, you could see a bigger paycheck.
We decided to crunch the numbers. Here's what $75,000 looks like after paying taxes in 11 major US cities:
New York City, NY - $49,896
Washington, DC - $51,696
Los Angeles, CA - $51,960
San Francisco, CA - $51,960
Boson, MA - $52,824
Denver, CO - $53,184
Chicago, IL - $53,592
Seattle, WA - $56,328
Nashville, TN - $56,328
Miami, FL - $56,328
Dallas, TX - $56,328
These numbers don't factor in health insurance and retirement accounts like a 401(K). But judging by the average $75K salary you may be a lot happier in Dallas than in NYC.