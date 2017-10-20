Finance :  Here's how much it would cost you to live in the 10 largest megacities around the world

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The world's largest cities have 10 million or more residents. By 2030 there will be 41 megacities.

  Tokyo, Japan, is the largest city in the world with 38 million residents.
  38 million people call Tokyo home.
Tokyo, Japan, is the largest city in the world with 38 million residents.

(Shutterstock/Thomas La Mela)
  • The world's largest cities, called megacities, have more than 10 million residents.
  • By 2030 the UN predicts there will be 41 megacities, up from 31 now.
  • Finding affordable housing can be a challenge in large cities.

In 1975, just three of the world's urban centers — Tokyo, New York, and Mexico City — had more than 10 million residents.

Now, about 7% of people live in cities with eight-figure populations, according to the United Nations. They even have a special name: megacities.

The UN projects the global number of megacities to grow from 31 to 41 by 2030, housing some 8.7% of the global population.

Tokyo, Japan, is the largest city in the world with 38 million residents. That's about 12 million more people than New Delhi, India, the second-largest. Although Tokyo is projected to lose approximately 1 million residents by 2030, it's expected to remain the top megacity, according to the UN.

But with rapidly increasing populations, many of these urban centers face major housing shortages. By 2025, 1.6 billion people could struggle to find decent housing that doesn't eat up more than 30% of their income, the standard measure of housing affordability, according to a report by McKinsey. Ultimately, there could be 106 million more low-income households in cities by 2025.

Below is a list of the 10 largest megacities in the world. For each, we've included population in 1975, population projections for 2030, GDP per capita, and the cost of monthly rent and utilities in the city.

New York, United States: 19 million people

(Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock)

Population in 1975: 16 million

Projected population in 2030: 20 million

GDP per capita: $74,000

Monthly rent and utilities: $3,057



Cairo, Egypt: 19 million people

(AP)

Population in 1975: 6 million

Projected population in 2030: 24 million

GDP per capita: $7,843

Monthly rent and utilities: $206



Osaka, Japan: 20 million people

(Shutterstock/cowardlion)

Population in 1975: 10 million

Projected population in 2030: 20 million

GDP per capita: $36,335

Monthly rent and utilities: $1,174



Mexico City, Mexico: 21 million people

(Shutterstock)

Population in 1975: 11 million

Projected population in 2030: 24 million

GDP per capita: $23,017

Monthly rent and utilities: $777



Beijing, China: 21 million people

(REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool)

Population in 1975: 6 million

Projected population in 2030: 28 million

GDP per capita: $30,335

Monthly rent and utilities: $1,421



Sao Paulo, Brazil: 21 million people

(Shutterstock.com)

Population in 1975: 13 million

Projected population in 2030: 23 million

GDP per capita: $27,366

Monthly rent and utilities: $1,119



Mumbai, India: 21 million people

(Danish Siddiqui/REUTERS)

Population in 1975: 7.1 million

Projected population in 2030: 27 million

GDP per capita: $10,147

Monthly rent and utilities: $685



Shanghai, China: 24 million people

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

Population in 1975: 7.3 million

Projected population in 2030: 30 million

GDP per capita: $32,684

Monthly rent and utilities: $1,326



New Delhi, India: 26 million people

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Population in 1975: 4.4 million

Projected population in 2030: 36 million

GDP per capita: $16,861

Monthly rent and utilities: $419



Tokyo, Japan: 38 million people

(Flickr/George Alexander Ishida Newman)

Population in 1975: 27 million

Projected population in 2030: 37 million

GDP per capita: $43,884

Monthly rent and utilities: $1,802



