Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's how many people own their homes in every state

Finance Here's how many people own their homes in every state

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US Census Bureau recently released its quarterly estimates of homeownership and vacancy rates in the US and each of the 50 states and Washington, DC.

Homeownership rates, or the percentage of homes occupied by their owners, ranged from 39.2% in the District of Columbia to 75.9% in South Carolina. Overall, homeownership was lower in denser, more urbanized states, as city dwellers are more likely to rent their homes.

Here's the homeownership rate for the second quarter of 2017 in each state and DC:

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 16 highest-paid CEOs in the world of bankingbullet
3 Finance The all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom is a modern private jet for...bullet

Finance

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.
Finance MACQUARIE: Twitter won't ever grow its audience (TWTR)
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is likely less than thrilled about the company's upcoming post-IPO share lock-up expiration.
Finance Snap's struggling stock faces its biggest challenge yet (SNAP)
null
Finance Consumer spending propels economic growth in the 2nd quarter — but by less than expected
null
Finance How to watch Tesla's big Model 3 launch on Friday (TSLA)