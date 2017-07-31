Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here's how each state's economy did in the first 3 months of this year

The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released its initial estimates of GDP growth for Q1 2017 in each of the 50 states and DC.

While national growth was generally weak in the first quarter, individual state economies were a mixed bag. Several states in the heartland saw their economies shrink in the first three months of the year, with Nebraska coming in with a 4.0% loss in GDP at an annualized, seasonally-adjusted rate.

Meanwhile, most states saw at least some GDP growth, with Texas leading the pack at a solid 3.9% annualized growth rate.

Here's the change in real GDP for each state:

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

