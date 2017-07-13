Finance :  Here's everything we know about Aston Martin's $3 million Valkyrie hypercar

In March 2016, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing announced to the world plans for what they called the "ultimate hypercar." Over the past year or so, details surrounding the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar have slowly trickled out.

The Valkyrie project is unlike anything Aston has ever endeavored to undertake. With design boss Marek Reichman and Red Bull's legendary Formula One racing guru Adrian Newey at the helm, the Valkyrie is expected to deliver performance far exceeding that of Aston's fire-breathing Vulcan track-only hypercar.

In fact, it's expected to put Aston Martin on equal footing with the latest hypercars from Ferrari, McLaren, and Porsche.

While hypercar fanatics have spent months gushing over mock-ups of Valkyrie's exterior design, Aston finally gave the public a view of the car's interior design.

According to Aston Martin interior design chief Matt Hill, creating the new hypercar's cabin has not been an easy process.

"It’s been a tremendous challenge to make the interior packaging work," Hill said in a statement. "We’ve embraced Red Bull Racing’s Formula One ethos and approached from a different angle than conventional road car design. In this instance, we’ve started from a position where you think something is impossible and work at it until you find a way to make it work."

Ultra-sleek hypercars designed to push the boundaries of automotive performance are rarely hospitable environments for larger occupants. However, the Valkyrie is designed to fit even the tallest of adults.

As for the exterior styling, Aston says the car we see today is roughly 95% of what the completed production vehicle will be.

Here's a closer look at the new Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Valkyrie is a joint project between Aston Martin and...

... Four-time Formula One World Champion Red Bull Racing.

This week, Aston Martin gave us a first look at what is effectively the finished design of the hypercar.

As with anything Adrian Newey gets his hands on, the design of the Valkyrie is focused on the pursuit of downforce and aerodynamic efficiency.

In fact, the name of the game here is functional beauty in the sense that every styling element contributes to both the car's aesthetics and aerodynamics effectiveness.

Open up the Valkyrie's gullwing doors and...

... You'll find a minimalist cabin.

There are no frills here. Just pure functionality. In fact, the steering wheel is detachable to aid ingress and egress. Just like in a racecar.

Thus far, Aston has been rather stingy with technical information. What we know thus far is that the Valkyrie will have a naturally aspirated Cosworth powerplant.

In an interview with the BBC's Top Gear, Newey said the engine will be a 6.5 liter, V12.

Source: Top Gear

Horsepower figures are also unclear. According to Road and Track, sources say the V12 is expected to produce 1,130 hp.

Source: Road and Track.

With that said, Aston's on the record statements indicate they are shooting for a power to weight ratio of 1:1.

As for pure performance, the British automaker expects the Valkyrie to be as quick as a 2015 spec Formula One car around England's Silverstone Circuit.