Finance :  Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today's markets.

Here's Lutz:

Good Morning, and Happy Jobs Friday! Markets Quiet ahead of the print at 8:30(180k, 4.3% expected). US Futures are climbing small as Earnings continues to beat expectations, but that Russell remains mired under the 50d. Pretty green in Europe, with the DAX up 10bp - Royal Bank of Scotland has banks acting well, while Swiss Re has Insurers getting sold. The FTSE wrapping it’s best week in 2 months, adding 20bp this AM, as the Miners jump and Staples continue to see inflows. Volumes are darn light tho, with EuroStoxx volumes off 30%. Some profit-taking in Asia - Nikkei lost 40bp as the Yen gathered steam - Aussie lost 30bp as Commonwealth bank got hit – Shanghai off 40bp as “Trade War” headlines accelerate, while Hong Kong managed to close up small. Volumes terrible there as well, with the major exchanges showing 20-30% light turnover.

The US 10YY is climbing small, as the German Bunds see some light profit-taking. The Dollar remains under pressure again this AM - Euro Climbing as Germany Factory orders beat - Short-Cover of Aussie $s despite Reserve Bank slashing Economic forecasts and Retail Sales missing – Sterling rebounds from yesterday’s smack, and India’s Rupee hitting 2Y highs. Metals loving the action, with Ore 2% higher, dragging Silver and Copper north with it. Gold basically flat, really underperforming the falling Greenback. The Energy Complex all lower, with Natty off almost 2%, and WTI getting beaten back on every attempt to retake $49