Finance :  Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today's markets.

Here's Lutz:

Morning! The Gamma “melt-up” into expiry tomorrow continues, with SPY, IWM and QQQs adding to their record highs despite many bellwethers weaker: AA, CHRW, QCOM, AXP and FCX among them. Into the ECB (7:45 headlines, 8:30Draghi Presser). In Europe - DAX rallying 40bp behind the big Exporters and as Tech continues to climb in 20% heavier turnover – Swiss Market is basically unch in heavy volume as Watch Exports jump 5% in June. In London, FTSE up 70bp despite Airlines getting hit on EasyJet numbers, while Staples strong on Unilever. Asian Trade loved Technology - TOPIX up 70bp as Tech gained - Shanghai and Hang Seng added 30bp, while Aussie added 60bp as the relief rally in the banks continued

The US 10YY drifts just above 2.26%, but some selling in Bunds ahead of Draghi – Treasuries will take their early cues there. Dollar a pretty broad-based rally this AM - Aussie $ retreating small on Inflation data - Sterling falling below $1.30 despite better Retail Sales – Euro approaching $1.15 as profit-taking takes hold, while $/Y getting back upside 1.12 on BOJ Headers. In Commodities, Some heavy profit-taking in China overnight, with Ore down 3% while Rebar lost 5%, while Gold is retreating 40bp on the strengthening Greenback. Brent struggling just under $50, and WTI off small into contract expiry later today. Natty bid on the US Heat-Wave continues into Inventory Data later this AM