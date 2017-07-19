Finance :  Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today's markets.

Here's Lutz:

Morning – US Futures mixed as Nazzy adding to record highs, gaining 30bp, while Transports on back foot with UAL and CSX numbers stateside, as well as Volvo in Europe. Airlines in Europe now getting hit as “Credit and debit card surcharges to be banned” BBC reports. The DAX is off small tho, with Consumer names acting well on the MKC purchase from Reckitt, while Electrolux is up 4% on #s – and Tech a strong followthru from the US yesterday as ASML jumps on earnings. Quiet trade in London tho, as FTSE turnover 35% light to recent trends. In Asia, Aussie up 80bp as Banks jumped on capital requirement headers - Hang Seng up 8 in a row, climbing 6% in that time as Tencent rips higher, while China continues to recover from the Monday smackdown - Shanghai and Shenzhen up ~1%. TOPX climbed small as traders await the BOJ.

Bunds and Treasuries are mostly holding their gains from yesterday, but the US 10YY has managed to get back upside 200d. DXY seeing some life with Euro retreating from 14month highs as ECB gathers, but Aussie$ continues to approach that 80c level. Ore up 3% in China, while Rebar leapt to near 4year highs – but Industrial metals stateside are starting on the back foot, with Copper off 40bp. Oil losses from a API build tempered by a huge draw in Gasoline as we await DOE data later this AM. Softs are all higher this AM, with Sugar adding 1% to the recent strength, while Wheat is struggling to hold gains despite getting hit for 6% in the last week.