Finance :  Here's a first look at the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will connect Europe and Australia

Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner last week.

It's one of eight planes Qantas will use on flights between Australia and destinations in the US and Europe.

Next year, the Dreamliner will be used for non-stop flights between Perth, Western Australia, and London.

Business Insider went along for a portion of the plane's delivery flight from the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Last week, Qantas took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It's the first new aircraft type introduced to the Qantas fleet in a decade and is destined to connect Australia and the UK with non-stop flying.

For Qantas, the significance of the new plane cannot be understated.

"One of the big advantages of the Dreamliner is that it gives us a range of destinations we couldn't have done before," CEO Alan Joyce told Business Insider in an interview. "It gives you better economics because it's 20% more fuel efficient and with a lot lower maintenance cost given the new technology. That means there are routes we could have done before with distance, but couldn't do economically that now come onto the radar screen."

"For Qantas, it also starts overcoming the tyranny of distance we have," Joyce added.

Qantas also held a contest that allowed members of the public to submit names for the new plane. In the end, the name Great Southern Land was selected. It was chosen in honor of the 80s rock anthem of the same name by the band Icehouse which is about the vastness and the beauty of the Australian landscape.

In total, Qantas will take delivery of eight Dreamliners by the end of next year. Four of these planes, including Great Southern Land, will help launch Qantas' new non-stop service from Perth, Western Austrailia to London in next Spring.

Boeing turned the plane over to Qantas at its Everett Delivery Center outside of Seattle, Washington.

As part of the festivities, Qantas allowed a group of journalists to experience the jet's delivery flight to company headquarters in Sydney alongside executives and dignitaries. Normally, delivery flights are fairly humdrum with only pilots and airline staff involved. However, this was a special occasion for Qantas, so the airline decided to make it a big event.

Naturally, Business Insider was there. Here's how it went.

Here it is. The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to enter the Qantas fleet.

As we arrive at the terminal, the Dreamliner is being loaded with food and fuel.

However, this isn't just any airport. It's Boeing's delivery center in Everett, Washington. There is where airlines, governments, and the insanely wealthy pick up the wide-body Boeing jets they ordered.

Looking out over the tarmac, I see two US Air Force KC46s and two 787s awaiting delivery.

The Dreamliner awaits.

After going through security, I make my way down the jetbridge. Time to get on the plane.

Here's my seat, 11E. It's one of 42 business class seats on board the plane. Qantas opted not to include a first class cabin. Although Joyce argues that the plane's business class seats are on par with many first class products.

As soon as I sit down, the service begins.

Roasted macadamia nuts and Champagne, it's a 2006 Taittinger to be specific.

There's an NBA amount of legroom here. The seat will convert to an 80-inch bed.

In front of me is a 16-inch infotainment screen.

Today, we are headed from Paine Field, the airport attached to the Boeing facility to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Shortly after everyone settles in and polished off a glass of bubbly, the flight departs. The Dreamliner powers effortlessly down the runway with Captain Lisa Norman at the controls, seen here with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce.

We make our war across the Pacific Northwest before encountering vastness of the ocean.

Shortly after takeoff, drink service begins. For the delivery flight, Qantas came up with special called, you guessed it, Great Southern Land.

The fluorescent orange cocktail was a bit sweet for my taste, but an overall pleasant experience considering tequila was involved.

Time for meal service with the crew from Rockpool; celebrity chef and Qantas food guru Neil Perry's restaurant empire.

To start, we open with a plate consisting of piquillo peppers and anchovies, Dungeness crab with pea guacamole, and steak tartare with potato chips. The ingredients were all fresh and the flavors featured an Asian influence.

For the entree, it was either buffalo mozzarella with char-grilled radicchio and hazelnuts or spot prawns with grilled chorizo, manzanilla olives and herb salad. I went with the prawns.

There were three options available for the main course. There's the wild mushroom with soft polenta or the Chilean sea bass.

I went with the rib eye steak with wasabi butter, greens, and potato gratin. The steak with tender and juice while the wasabi butter added a delightful kick.

The flight also offered a variety of sweets and desserts.

There was also selections of fruit and cheeses available in the rear galley.

When not gorging myself with food, I explored the Qantas in-flight entertainment system. The menus were intuitively placed while the sliding function proved to be quick and precise.

Qantas also offered special pajamas by Martin Grant, designed especially for the delivery flight. Seen here model by Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans. In November, Evans will become the new CEO of Australian low-cost airline Jetstar.

With that said, the delivery flight was also a working flight. Australia TV crews were up and about shooting footage of the aircraft. Here's they're congregated in the premium economy cabin. I spent some time during the flight speaking with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce on a broad spectrum of topics. More on this later.

I also checked out Dreamliner's economy cabin. After all, this is where the bulk of its passengers will spend their time. I found myself impressed by the 32-inch seat pitch, supportive seat cushions, and generous recline. In addition, there are several innovative features like a fold out shelf with USB plug for smartphones and tablets.

I also played around with the electronic tinting windows. Even with the sun blocked out, passengers can still see the horizon.

One of the many perks of the Dreamliner is a cabin that's pressurized to mimic conditions at 6,000 feet of altitude instead of 8,000 feet. This along with greater cabin humidity and better air filtration, the aircraft is designed to give you a more pleasant flight.

After more than five hours in the air, we arrive in Honolulu where a welcoming party awaited us. This is where my journey with the Qantas Dreamliner ended. As I head back to New York, the Dreamliner continued on to Sydney.

It's been fun Qantas Dreamliner!

As aircraft, the Qantas Boeing 787-9 is far from unique. There are more than 600 Dreamliners already in operation. In fact, the company's Jetstar low-cost subsidiary has had them since 2013. But what Qantas is trying to do with its new fleet of Dreamliner is interesting, commendable, and in many respects unique.

Starting next year, the Dreamliner will connect Australia and Europe with non-stop service for the first time. In addition, it will be tasked with opening up the western half of the Australian continent, offering a host of new long-haul flight options for travelers.

The technology to fly non-stop between Europe and the Australia has been around for decades. Qantas flew a Boeing 747-400 jumbo from London to Sydney in 1989 as a PR stunt without passengers on board the plane.

For Qantas, the 787-9 Dreamliner allows them to connect the two continent once again, but this time with paying passengers, a full load of cargo, and hopefully a healthy profit.