Finance :  Here’s the biggest thing to look out for at Tesla’s long-awaited Model 3 launch (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hasn't provided any more updates about the Model 3's driving range since the car was first announced in 2016.

Tesla Model 3 play

Tesla Model 3
Since Tesla first revealed the Model 3 in April 2016, the electric carmaker has been hush on whether we can expect higher performance Model 3s in the future.

Like most automakers, Tesla has different trims for the Model S and Model X that allow them to exceed their base range and acceleration time. It follows suit that consumers should be able to pay extra for a more powerful Model 3.

When CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the mass-market sedan, he hinted that we can expect different Model 3 trims in the future.

"Of course, there will be versions of the Model 3 that go much faster," Musk said at the Model 3 unveiling. "In terms of range, the range will be at least an EPA rating of 215 miles. I want to emphasize that these are minimum numbers; we hope to exceed them."

Musk had said the Model 3 will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 6 seconds. Tesla, however, has been testing a Model 3 mule with a 70 kWh battery pack that could bump the range to 300 miles, Electrek reported.

Musk will likely provide some kind of update on the Model 3's base specs at the Friday party — at the very least to confirm they haven't changed. The roughly 325,000 people who pre-ordered the sedan will want to know they can still expect what Musk unveiled last year.

Musk very well could use Friday's occasion to launch a new Model 3 trim. We'll be covering the event live Friday to find out.

