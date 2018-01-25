Finance :  Here comes Intel earnings... (INTC)

news

Intel will report earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Analysts will be watching for more clarity from the company about how it is dealing with the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws.

Intel is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Wall Street analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.347 billion. Analysts have mixed feelings on the stock ahead of the report. About 56% of the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg have a buy rating, on the stock, and the rest rate the company as neutral or sell.

Young investors on the trading app Stockpile, which lets users trade in fractional shares, don’t share Wall Street’s concerns. Users of Stockpile are buying Intel shares 10 times more often than they are selling them, the company told Markets Insider.

Analysts will be watching for more clarity around several major security flaws that were disclosed earlier this month. The Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities potentially give bad actors access to sensitive information they wouldn't otherwise be able to see.

All of the major CPU manufacturers are affected by the flaws, but Intel's chips have taken the brunt of the criticism and backlash. Patches to fix the vulnerabilities have been shipped for recently manufactured CPUs and most of the major operating systems but have not completely solved the problems. The founder of Linux sent an exceptionally angry email to a developer listserve accusing Intel of issuing "PR blurbs" instead of effectively fixing the problems.

John Pitzer, an analyst at Credit Suisse, thinks that the flaws ultimately won't be an issue for the company, but that sales from the first half of the year might be delayed until more clarity from the company is received.

"While Meltdown/Spectre could cause purchases to be postponed in 1H, it still too early to tell, and we doubt INTC will guide to such an event for fear of driving a self-fulfilling prophecy," Pitzer said.

