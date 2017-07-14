Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance Here comes Citigroup ...

  Published:

Citigroup is expected to report an earnings decline from the first quarter.

A woman enters a Citibank branch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Citigroup is set to announce second-quarter earnings Friday at 8 a.m.

Wall Street estimates the firm will announce earnings of $1.22 per share, down from $1.35 the previous quarter.

Here's what else analysts are expecting:

  • Preferred dividend to rise from $301 million to $320 million
  • Additional details on the company's Investor Day, to be held later this month

Citi, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo are kicking off the earnings cycle for US banks, which are riding high after nearly every firm passed Federal Reserve's annual stress tests with flying colors. Investors are anticipating strong earnings from the sector.

The firm got approval from the Federal reserve to double its quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.32 per share, and it also announced a $15.6 billion share repurchase program over the next four quarters.

Citi is expected to discuss its forthcoming Investor Day, which is set for July 25. It's the first Investor Day the bank has held since 2008.

Last quarter, Citi beat earnings thanks to fixed-income revenues hitting a three-year high of $3.62 billion. Equity markets revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $769 million in the first quarter, while revenue from branded cards rose by 13% year-on-year to $2.1 billion.

