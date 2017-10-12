Finance :  Here comes Citi ... (C)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Citi has beaten its EPS estimates every quarter since the start of 2014.

Citigroup is set to announce third-quarter earnings Thursday at 8 a.m.

Wall Street estimates the firm will announce earnings of $1.32 per share, up from $1.28 the previous quarter.

Here's what else analysts are expecting:

  • Revenues of $17.86 billion, down slightly from $17.9 billion in the second quarter.
  • Net income of $3.6 billion, up from $3.55 billion in the second quarter.
  • A hit to trading: CFO John Gerspach said in September that trading revenues could drop 15%.

Citi and JPMorgan are kicking off the earnings cycle for US banks, which have for weeks been preparing investors for a blow to trading results. Bank of America, Citi, and JPMorgan are bracing for 15% and 20% hits to trading revenues.

Analysts are also expecting total loan growth to have stalled amid economic and political uncertainty.

