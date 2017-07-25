Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here comes AMD earnings... (AMD)

Finance Here comes AMD earnings... (AMD)

  • Published:

Second quarter earnings are set to be released after the bell.

AMD stock price play

AMD stock price

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Advanced Micro Devices reported its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Both were ahead of Wall Street expectations as analysts were looking for earnings of $0.001 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

AMD has a record of beating Wall Street’s expectations. For the last eight quarters, AMD has exceeded Wall Street expectations.

AMD has received a boost from cryptocurrency mining this year. Bitcoin and Ethereum have both exploded in value, and miners hoping to grab a share of these currencies have been buying up graphics processing units in droves from AMD and rival Nvidia.

Ahead of the report, millennial investors on the Robinhood platform have been selling shares more often than buying them, according to data from the company.

AMD shares are up about 8% post-earnings, and 35% this year.

Click here to watch AMD’s stock price move in real time as second quarter earnings are released…

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Millennials are killing the beer industrybullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet

Finance

AMD
Finance AMD spikes after earnings beat (AMD)
President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Janet Yellen
Finance Trump just added new suspense to the search for the next Fed chief
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will remove seats from the L and S subways lines to fit more people inside.
Finance New York's MTA will remove seats on some subways to jam more people inside
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell.
Politics LIVE: Senate starts on the final path to a vote on their Obamacare repeal