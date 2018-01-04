Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are the 21 best cars for winter weather driving

Here are the 21 best cars for winter weather driving

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Spend a lot of time driving in the snow? Here are the cars, trucks, and SUVs you should consider.

A Mercedes-Benz G550. play

A Mercedes-Benz G550.

(Hollis Johnson)
  • Winter driving poses some unique challenges.
  • Here are 21 cars, trucks, SUVs we believe are the best for winter driving.
  • All vehicles on our list feature robust all-wheel-drive/four-wheel-drive systems and advanced driver assistance features.

Winter isn't just coming. It's already here. For many of us, that means driving in snow, ice, and other less than ideal conditions.

There is a litany of things we can do to make driving in winter weather a better experience such as more cautious driving style or even a set of proper winter tires. But there are certain cars that are more adept at mastering winter conditions than others.

Which is why Business Insider came up with a list of the best vehicles for winter driving. The list represents what we believe to be the best model in 21 different categories ranging from economy cars to ultra-premium SUVs.

To create the list we took several elements into the consideration. First, the presence of all-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive is of the utmost importance. Sending power to every wheel offers the driver the highest level of grip and control possible in bad weather conditions. If AWD isn't available, we would have taken a front-wheel-drive vehicle as well. The more docile under-steering nature of front-wheel-drive vehicles is preferred over rear-wheel-drive cars which simply wants to spin you around when it loses traction. Fortunately for us, all 21 vehicles on our list are equipped with either 4WD or AWD.

In addition, extra attention was given to vehicles equipped with mechanical locking differentials or advanced electronic differentials that can redistribute engine power in an efficient and effective manner.

Further, vehicles with advanced safety features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and adjustable driving modes were fast-tracked to the front of the line.

Other vehicles made the list for their robust off-road and winter weather capabilities like the pseudo-military Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Here are Business Insider's best cars for winter weather.

Best economy car: Subaru Impreza

(Subaru)


Best family sedan: Subaru Legacy

(Subaru)


Best: compact luxury sedan: Audi A4 Quattro

(Audi)


Best: midsize luxury sedan: Acura TLX A-SPEC SH-AWD

(Hollis Johnson)


Best large luxury sedan: Volvo S90 AWD

(Volvo)


Best wagon: Subaru Outback

(Subaru)


Best luxury wagon: Audi Allroad

(Audi)


Best sports car: Porsche 911 Carrera 4

(Porsche)


Best supercar: Audi R10

(Hollis Johnson)


Best compact crossover: Subaru Forester

(Subaru)


Best compact SUV: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

(Jeep)


Best midsize crossover/SUV: Toyota 4-Runner 4X4

(Toyota)


Best large crossover/SUV: Toyota Land Cruiser

(Toyota)


Best compact luxury crossover/SUV: Volvo XC60 AWD

(Volvo)


Best midsize luxury crossover/SUV: Land Rover Discovery

(Hollis Johnson)


Best large luxury crossover/SUV: Land Rover Range Rover

(Hollis Johnson)


Best ultra premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz G-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)


Best minivan: Toyota Sienna AWD

(Toyota)


Best EV: Tesla Model X

(REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)


Best midsize truck: Chevrolet Colorado 4X4

(Chevrolet)


Best full-size truck: Ford F-150 Raptor

(Ford)



