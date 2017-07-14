Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are Goldman Sachs's top 13 'rule of ten' growth stocks

Finance Here are Goldman Sachs's top 13 'rule of ten' growth stocks

  • Published:

Goldman Sachs's new report includes a list of secular growth stocks that trade at "reasonable valuations." The list was compiled using "rule of ten" criteria.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk play

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

(Noah Berger/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Goldman Sachs released a new report detailing some of what it views as important data points, market observations, and investor recommendations.

The report includes a list of secular growth stocks that trade at "reasonable valuations."

The list was compiled using Goldman Sachs's "rule of ten" criteria. In order to be included on the list, a stock must have each of the following:

  1. At least 10% long term EPS growth
  2. At least 10% 2015A and 2016E sales growth
  3. At least 10% 2017E and 2018E sales growth

Of the over 750 stocks analyzed, 60 met all three criteria. The top 13 include some of the largest companies by market cap in the world like Netflix, Amazon, and Tesla, along with some lesser known companies as well.

Here are the top 13 "rule of ten" secular growth stocks trading at reasonable valuations, arranged by Goldman Sachs's growth forecast for 2107.

null play

null

(Goldman Sachs)

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla, Inc. play

Tesla, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: TSLA

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market Cap: $51 billion

Total Return YTD: 45%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 27%

2016: 73%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 72%

2018: 34%

Long Term EPS Growth: 35%

EV/Sales: 6.3x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Pure Storage Inc.

Pure Storage Inc. play

Pure Storage Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: PSTG

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $3 billion

Total Return YTD: 11%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 152%

2016: 65%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 39%

2018: 29%

Long Term EPS Growth: 35%

EV/Sales: 2.7x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Zendesk, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc. play

Zendesk, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: ZEN

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $3 billion

Total Return YTD: 29%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 64%

2016: 49%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 35%

2018: 30%

Long Term EPS Growth: 26%

EV/Sales: 5.1x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Square Inc.

Square Inc. play

Square Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: SQ

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $9 billion

Total Return YTD: 70%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 49%

2016: 35%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 33%

2018: 31%

Long Term EPS Growth: 85%

EV/Sales: 4.6x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



GrubHub Inc.

GrubHub Inc. play

GrubHub Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: GRUB

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $4 billion

Total Return YTD: 15%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 43%

2016: 36%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 33%

2018: 25%

Long Term EPS Growth: 22%

EV/Sales: 6.3x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Wayfair Inc.

Wayfair Inc. play

Wayfair Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: W

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market Cap: $6 billion

Total Return YTD: 112%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 71%

2016: 50%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 32%

2018: 27%

Long Term EPS Growth: 24%

EV/Sales: 1.3x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



RingCentral Inc.

RingCentral Inc. play

RingCentral Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: RNG

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $3 billion

Total Return YTD: 73%

Realized Sales Realized Growth Growth

2015: 35%

2016: 28%

Goldman Sachs Forecast

2017: 30%

2018: 24%

Long Term EPS Growth: 35%

EV/Sales: 6.3x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. play

Netflix Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: NFLX

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market Cap: $63 billion

Total Return YTD: 18%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 23%

2016: 30%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 30%

2018: 25%

Long Term EPS Growth: 58%

EV/Sales: 6.8x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. play

Splunk Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: SPLK

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $8 billion

Total Return YTD: 10%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 48%

2016: 42%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 27%

2018: 24%

Long Term EPS Growth: 40%

EV/Sales: 6.7x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks play

Palo Alto Networks

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: PANW

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $12 billion

Total Return YTD: 6%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 56%

2016: 36%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 24%

2018: 21%

Long Term EPS Growth: 31%

EV/Sales: 6.9x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Ultimate Software Group

Ultimate Software Group play

Ultimate Software Group

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: ULTI

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $6 billion

Total Return YTD: 15%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 22%

2016: 26%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 24%

2018: 18%

Long Term EPS Growth: 22%

EV/Sales: 7.5x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. play

salesforce.com, inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: CRM

Sector: Information Technology

Market Cap: $62 billion

Total Return YTD: 27%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 24%

2016: 26%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 23%

2018: 20%

Long Term EPS Growth: 28%

EV/Sales: 7.0x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. play

Amazon.com Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AMZN

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market Cap: $461 billion

Total Return YTD: 29%

Realized Sales Growth

2015: 20%

2016: 27%

Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast

2017: 22%

2018: 22%

Long Term EPS Growth: 27%

EV/Sales: 3.2x

Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.



SEE ALSO:

Traders are woefully unprepared for one of Tesla's biggest events of the year



Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has explodedbullet

Finance

Ethereum
Finance Ethereum is sliding
This Shelter Island property is on the market for $32 million.
Finance 17 photos that show why wealthy homebuyers are ditching the Hamptons for this laid-back island destination
When investing in the stock market, overconfidence can come back to bite you.
Finance Overconfident traders wind up on the wrong side of a $30 billion bank bloodbath
sad trader
Finance Bank stocks are dropping despite beating earnings (BAC, JPM, C, KEY, WFC, COF, BBT, GS)