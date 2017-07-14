Finance :  Here are Goldman Sachs's top 13 'rule of ten' growth stocks

Goldman Sachs's new report includes a list of secular growth stocks that trade at "reasonable valuations." The list was compiled using "rule of ten" criteria.
Goldman Sachs released a new report detailing some of what it views as important data points, market observations, and investor recommendations.
The report includes a list of secular growth stocks that trade at "reasonable valuations."
The list was compiled using Goldman Sachs's "rule of ten" criteria. In order to be included on the list, a stock must have each of the following:
Of the over 750 stocks analyzed, 60 met all three criteria. The top 13 include some of the largest companies by market cap in the world like Netflix, Amazon, and Tesla, along with some lesser known companies as well.
Here are the top 13 "rule of ten" secular growth stocks trading at reasonable valuations, arranged by Goldman Sachs's growth forecast for 2107.
Ticker: TSLA
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap: $51 billion
Total Return YTD: 45%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 27%
2016: 73%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 72%
2018: 34%
Long Term EPS Growth: 35%
EV/Sales: 6.3x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: PSTG
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $3 billion
Total Return YTD: 11%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 152%
2016: 65%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 39%
2018: 29%
Long Term EPS Growth: 35%
EV/Sales: 2.7x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: ZEN
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $3 billion
Total Return YTD: 29%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 64%
2016: 49%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 35%
2018: 30%
Long Term EPS Growth: 26%
EV/Sales: 5.1x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: SQ
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $9 billion
Total Return YTD: 70%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 49%
2016: 35%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 33%
2018: 31%
Long Term EPS Growth: 85%
EV/Sales: 4.6x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: GRUB
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $4 billion
Total Return YTD: 15%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 43%
2016: 36%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 33%
2018: 25%
Long Term EPS Growth: 22%
EV/Sales: 6.3x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: W
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap: $6 billion
Total Return YTD: 112%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 71%
2016: 50%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 32%
2018: 27%
Long Term EPS Growth: 24%
EV/Sales: 1.3x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: RNG
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $3 billion
Total Return YTD: 73%
Realized Sales Realized Growth Growth
2015: 35%
2016: 28%
Goldman Sachs Forecast
2017: 30%
2018: 24%
Long Term EPS Growth: 35%
EV/Sales: 6.3x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: NFLX
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap: $63 billion
Total Return YTD: 18%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 23%
2016: 30%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 30%
2018: 25%
Long Term EPS Growth: 58%
EV/Sales: 6.8x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: SPLK
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $8 billion
Total Return YTD: 10%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 48%
2016: 42%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 27%
2018: 24%
Long Term EPS Growth: 40%
EV/Sales: 6.7x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: PANW
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $12 billion
Total Return YTD: 6%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 56%
2016: 36%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 24%
2018: 21%
Long Term EPS Growth: 31%
EV/Sales: 6.9x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: ULTI
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $6 billion
Total Return YTD: 15%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 22%
2016: 26%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 24%
2018: 18%
Long Term EPS Growth: 22%
EV/Sales: 7.5x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $62 billion
Total Return YTD: 27%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 24%
2016: 26%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 23%
2018: 20%
Long Term EPS Growth: 28%
EV/Sales: 7.0x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.
Ticker: AMZN
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap: $461 billion
Total Return YTD: 29%
Realized Sales Growth
2015: 20%
2016: 27%
Goldman Sachs Realized Growth Forecast
2017: 22%
2018: 22%
Long Term EPS Growth: 27%
EV/Sales: 3.2x
Source: Compustat, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. As of July 6, 2017.