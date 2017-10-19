Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Here are all the coolest pickup trucks we've tested

Finance Here are all the coolest pickup trucks we've tested

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Americans love pickups. The bestselling vehicle in the US since possibly as far back as the Eisenhower administration has been the Ford F-Series.

Truck yeah! play

Truck yeah!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At Business Insider, we test everything from modest family cars to first-time cars to supercars.

We also check out pickup trucks.

Americans love pickups. The bestselling vehicle in the US since possibly as far back as the Eisenhower administration has been the Ford F-Series. Year after year after year, the F-150 wins the annual sales crown, selling millions of units.

General Motors' Chevy and GMC brands also move plenty of pickups, as does Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram, and the Japanese carmakers swim in the pickup pool, too. In fact, according to some, Toyota makes the best pickups in the world.

Increasingly, Americans are opting for pickups with luxury features. Gone are the days when the pickup was just for hard work. Now it's a machine for living.

Here are some of the coolest rides that Pickup Truck Insider has sampled over the years.

The Ford F-150 — America's favorite pickup.

The Ford F-150 — America's favorite pickup. play

The Ford F-150 — America's favorite pickup.

(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)

Read the review.



Full-size pickups like the F-150 are all about hauling lots of stuff.

Full-size pickups like the F-150 are all about hauling lots of stuff. play

Full-size pickups like the F-150 are all about hauling lots of stuff.

(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)


Ford revamped the F-150 for 2015, using more aluminum in the construction to shed weight. The automaker didn't screw up its most important vehicle.

Ford revamped the F-150 for 2015, using more aluminum in the construction to shed weight. The automaker didn't screw up its most important vehicle. play

Ford revamped the F-150 for 2015, using more aluminum in the construction to shed weight. The automaker didn't screw up its most important vehicle.

(Ford)


The Ford Super Duty — America's favorite pickup on steroids.

The Ford Super Duty — America's favorite pickup on steroids. play

The Ford Super Duty — America's favorite pickup on steroids.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Read the review.



That's a big old bed.

That's a big old bed. play

That's a big old bed.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Like the F-150, the Super Duty was also redesigned — after two decades!

Like the F-150, the Super Duty was also redesigned — after two decades! play

Like the F-150, the Super Duty was also redesigned — after two decades!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The GMC Denali HD WITH A SNOWPLOW — just because.

The GMC Denali HD WITH A SNOWPLOW — just because. play

The GMC Denali HD WITH A SNOWPLOW — just because.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Sure, you can put stuff in the bed. It's a pickup, after all.

Sure, you can put stuff in the bed. It's a pickup, after all. play

Sure, you can put stuff in the bed. It's a pickup, after all.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The party is up front!

play

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

The snowplow GMC was a bit of a fluke. It had been in the Northeast for a dealer event, and GMC asked if we wanted to borrow it. Sadly, a massive snowstorm's results had melted, so I couldn't find much to plow beyond attacking some ice mounds. Still, it was wild to have this thing in my driveway for a few days.



The Ford Raptor — America's favorite pickup turned up to 11.

The Ford Raptor — America's favorite pickup turned up to 11. play

The Ford Raptor — America's favorite pickup turned up to 11.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Read the review.



Our Raptor came with a "short bed" configuration, but it was still large enough to handle a couple of dirt bikes.

Our Raptor came with a "short bed" configuration, but it was still large enough to handle a couple of dirt bikes. play

Our Raptor came with a "short bed" configuration, but it was still large enough to handle a couple of dirt bikes.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The Raptor is easily the most over-the-top pickup on the market.

The Raptor is easily the most over-the-top pickup on the market. play

The Raptor is easily the most over-the-top pickup on the market.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The Honda Ridgeline — the pickup truck for people who don't like pickup trucks.

The Honda Ridgeline — the pickup truck for people who don't like pickup trucks. play

The Honda Ridgeline — the pickup truck for people who don't like pickup trucks.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Read the review.



The svelte yet versatile Ridgeline bed can handle any normal suburban task.

The svelte yet versatile Ridgeline bed can handle any normal suburban task. play

The svelte yet versatile Ridgeline bed can handle any normal suburban task.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Honda redesigned the Ridgeline to be more pickup-like, but it still handles more like a car than any other truck we've driven — and that's a good thing.

Honda redesigned the Ridgeline to be more pickup-like, but it still handles more like a car than any other truck we've driven — and that's a good thing. play

Honda redesigned the Ridgeline to be more pickup-like, but it still handles more like a car than any other truck we've driven — and that's a good thing.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The GMC Canyon Denali — possibly the best pickup for the new generation of pickup fans.

The GMC Canyon Denali — possibly the best pickup for the new generation of pickup fans. play

The GMC Canyon Denali — possibly the best pickup for the new generation of pickup fans.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

Read the head-to-head with the Honda Ridgeline.



We subjected the bed to a classic home-improvement challenge. Rocks!

We subjected the bed to a classic home-improvement challenge. Rocks! play

We subjected the bed to a classic home-improvement challenge. Rocks!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A very, very nice truck, and with its roomy extended cab, typical of the new generation of pickups. Most folks go for four-doors, although you can still get a basic two-door "work" truck.

A very, very nice truck, and with its roomy extended cab, typical of the new generation of pickups. Most folks go for four-doors, although you can still get a basic two-door "work" truck. play

A very, very nice truck, and with its roomy extended cab, typical of the new generation of pickups. Most folks go for four-doors, although you can still get a basic two-door "work" truck.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

jon_stein_betterment_HAMERMAN_web
Finance Betterment, the investing startup that's attracting $12 million a day, is now valued at $1 billion in private market trading
Tesla Model 3
Finance We just got our best look yet at what it's like to drive a Tesla Model 3 (TSLA)
Donald Trump promotes his reality show "The Apprentice" in 2012.
Finance Trump’s final 5 candidates for Fed chair
fred trump don king donald trump
Finance Trump claimed that he dumped all of his stocks right before the Black Monday crash in 1987