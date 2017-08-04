Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman is trying to shake up the management of his latest target

Finance Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman is trying to shake up the management of his latest target

  • Published:

Ackman wants to replace the CEO and five board members.

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. play

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017.

(Reuters / Richard Brian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square, wants to replace five board members, as well as the company's chief executive officer, according to press release issued by ADP.

"Mr. Ackman requested that ADP extend the August 10 deadline for nomination of directors by 30 to 45 days and said he planned to nominate five directors, including himself, to ADP's 10-member Board," ADP stated. "He also said CEO Carlos Rodriguez should be replaced."

ADP defended Rodriguez while taking a shot at Ackman. "Since Carlos Rodriguez became CEO nearly six years ago, ADP's total shareholder return of 202% is well in excess of the S&P 500 TSR of 128% -- and is many multiples of Pershing's TSR of 29%," the release said.

The news comes about a week after Pershing Square announced it was taking a stake in the company. The size of the stake, about 8%, is mostly through derivatives, according to ADP.

This isn't the first time Ackman has owned a stake in ADP. He amassed a passive investment in company from 2009 to 2011, Bloomberg data shows.

Ackman is best known for his crusade against Herbalife. He was an outspoken critic of the company, betting $1 billion against it. The trade has not gone his way.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria's economy has a lot to worry about after the IMF's visitbullet
3 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet

Finance

null
Finance Wall Street is bracing for another debt-ceiling debacle
A general view as members of the grounds crew pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GPRO, SHAK, TM)
Shake Shack
Finance Shake Shack slides after same-store-sales miss and guidance disappoints (SHAK)
Stock traders celebrate the record streak of outperformance for active managers.
Finance Stock pickers are having a record-breaking year