Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Healthcare stocks climb after lawmakers strike a deal to save Obamacare payments (ANTM, UNH, THC, HUM, CYH, HCA)

Finance Healthcare stocks climb after lawmakers strike a deal to save Obamacare payments (ANTM, UNH, THC, HUM, CYH, HCA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Healthcare stocks rise after lawmakers strike deal to save Obamacare payments that Trump tried to kill.

patty murray lamar alexander play

patty murray lamar alexander

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Healthcare stocks rose after a bipartisan deal was struck that would save Obamacare's cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments from President Donald Trump's axe.

Less than a week after Trump said his administration would put an end to these payments, Republican and Democratic lawmakers moved to formally appropriate the payments to insurers, which helps cover insurers' costs for the mandated plans it provides to poorer Americans.

The preliminary plan would keep CSR payments flowing through 2019 and would restore $106 million devoted to outreach to get people to sign up for Obamacare plans.

Here's a look at how the biggest healthcare companies are trading on Tuesday:

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields.
Finance Former Ford CEO Mark Fields will join private-equity group TPG Capital (F)
hot air balloon inflating inflation
Finance STOCKS CLIMB: Here's what you need to know
patty murray lamar alexander
Finance Healthcare stocks climb after lawmakers strike a deal to save Obamacare payments (ANTM, UNH, THC, HUM, CYH, HCA)
Reed Hastings finally made the Forbes 400 list this year.
Finance 11 self-made American billionaires who are on the Forbes 400 list for the first time