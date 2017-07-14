Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Havaianas flip-flop brand sold for over $1 billion to help pay corruption fines

Finance Havaianas flip-flop brand sold for over $1 billion to help pay corruption fines

  • Published:

Brazilian billionaires who were fined billions for corruption have sold their stake in the brand.

Havaianas are displayed during the Havaianas &amp; Marie Claire Summer Kick-Off Event on July 18, 2013 in New York City. play

Havaianas are displayed during the Havaianas & Marie Claire Summer Kick-Off Event on July 18, 2013 in New York City.

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The billionaire owners of Brazilian flip-flop brand Havaianas are selling the company for nearly £850 million ($1.1 billion) to help pay a £2.5 billion ($3.24 billion) fine.

J&F Investimentos sold its 86% stake in Alpargatas, which manufactures the shoes, on Thursday for £844 million ($1.09 billion) to three Brazilian banking groups.

J&F, which is owned by Brazil's Batista family, was fined more than $3 billion (£2.31 billion) in May for bribing nearly 1,900 politicians, which has contributed to Brazil's current political crisis and threatened the stability of President Michel Temer. Funds from the sale will be used to pay this fine.

Havaianas are arguably the most iconic flip-flop brand in the world, leaning heavily on their Brazilian heritage for market themselves as a brand for care-free, sun-loving beach bums.

The shoes were first sold in 1962 but exploded in popularity in the early 2000s, as the company expanded into Europe, the US, and Asia. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston were also spotted wearing Havaianas' flip-flops, boosting the brand.

Havaianas flip-flops are based on the traditional Japanese sandal the Zori, which have soles made of rice straw. Havaianas' trademark soles are rubber but mimic the texture of rice grains.

Alpargatas' share price dived after Joesley Batista and chairman Vincent Trius resigned from its board in late May, following Batista's admission of guilt. Shares rallied as the news emerged that J&F were considering selling the company a day later, and have been on an upward trajectory since. Shares are now at a five-year high.

null play

null

(Investing.com)

As of 10:33 a.m. BST (05:33 EST) on Friday, shares are up 4.93%. Here is the chart:

Top 3

1 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Finance Will OPEC oil cut for Nigeria affects its 2017 budget...bullet

Finance

A giant blue whale skeleton is unveiled in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum, London, Britain.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Finance Here comes JPMorgan ... (JPM)
null
Finance easyJet is setting up a new EU hub in Austria to cope with Brexit — but won't move staff out of the UK
A man shops for marijuana at The Source dispensary, on Saturday, July 1, in Las Vegas.
Finance Nevada sold out of legal marijuana so quickly, the government used a 'statement of emergency' to bring in more weed