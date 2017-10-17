Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Goldman Sachs smashes earnings estimates (GS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Goldman Sachs reported third-quarter earnings results Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein participates in a panel discussion during the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014. play

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein participates in a panel discussion during the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Goldman Sachs reported third-quarter earnings results Tuesday, posting earnings per share of $5.02, way ahead of the $4.19 number expected by analysts.

“Our overall performance this year has been solid and provides a good foundation on which to execute and deliver our growth initiatives,” said Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive officer.

Here are the key figures:

  • Revenues: $8.3 billion, above the $7.5 billion expected.
  • Net income: $2.1 billion, higher than the $1.7 billion expected.
  • Investing and lending had its best performance in three years, with $1.9 billion in revenues, up 35% year-on-year. That was driven by gains from investments in private equities, which Goldman said were "positively impacted by corporate performance and company-specific events."
  • Investment banking revenues were $1.8 billion, up quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
  • Institutional client services, which can be thought of as the sales and trading business, had $3.1 billion in revenues, up quarter-on-quarter, but still down year-on-year.

Goldman Sachs took a hit to its trading business, as expected. The bank saw a 26% year-on-year decline in fixed income, currency and commodity revenues, to $1.45 billion. That was comparable with the drop at the likes of Bank of America (-22%) and JPMorgan (-27%).

"Although market-making conditions improved in most businesses compared with the second quarter of 2017, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution continued to operate in a challenging environment characterized by low levels of volatility and low client activity," the bank said in a statement.

