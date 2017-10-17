Finance :  Goldman Sachs smashes earnings estimates (GS)

Goldman Sachs reported third-quarter earnings results Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Goldman Sachs reported third-quarter earnings results Tuesday, posting earnings per share of $5.02, way ahead of the $4.19 number expected by analysts.
“Our overall performance this year has been solid and provides a good foundation on which to execute and deliver our growth initiatives,” said Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive officer.
Here are the key figures:
Goldman Sachs took a hit to its trading business, as expected. The bank saw a 26% year-on-year decline in fixed income, currency and commodity revenues, to $1.45 billion. That was comparable with the drop at the likes of Bank of America (-22%) and JPMorgan (-27%).
"Although market-making conditions improved in most businesses compared with the second quarter of 2017, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution continued to operate in a challenging environment characterized by low levels of volatility and low client activity," the bank said in a statement.