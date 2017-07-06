Finance :  Goldman Sachs president David Solomon is selling his 'classy and comfortable' Aspen property for $36 million

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

David Solomon is saying "so long" to Aspen.

The Goldman Sachs president and co-COO is selling his large Colorado estate for $36 million, according to Mansion Global.

Solomon built the home after he bought the property for $4 million in 2005. The 83-acre property comes with a guest house and incredible views of the Colorado scenery.

Michael Latousek of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

The residence lies nestled in the hills of Aspen, Colorado.

It's built to look like a typical log cabin, with huge windows to look out at the sweeping vistas.

The house sits on 83 acres of pristine Colorado land.

In total, the home measures 13,000 square feet.

It was completed in 2009.

Soloman bought the property for $4 million in 2005.

The listing calls the home "classy and comfortable."

If you get tired of the picturesque scenery, there's a cinema room as well.

The seven total bedrooms provide plenty of room for guests

Each is plenty spacious with its own decor and views.

There are also seven full bathrooms in the house, in addition to two half baths.

A single bedroom in the guest house rounds out the lavish accommodations.

Out back is a pool and hot tub ...

... as well as a sauna.

It's all surrounded by beautiful scenery that would be difficult to tire of.