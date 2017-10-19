Finance :  Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein trolls the UK on Twitter

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein sent out a not-so-subtle tweet about Brexit on Thursday.

"Just left Frankfurt," he tweeted. "Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. # Brexit."

Frankfurt is Germany's financial powerhouse and the home of the European Central Bank.

Back in June 2016, the UK voted to leave the European Union in the so-called Brexit vote.

Friday is not the first time Blankfein has taken to Twitter to comment on political events. He has previously commented on US President Donald Trump and his policies.

He posted his first tweet after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris agreement on climate change:

During and after a trip to China, he commented on the administration's "Infrastructure Week":

And after the violence at the white-supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month, he cited Abraham Lincoln's " target="_blank"House Divided" speech: