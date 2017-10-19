Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein trolls the UK on Twitter

Finance Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein trolls the UK on Twitter

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Goldman Sachs CEO tweets about Brexit after visiting Frankfurt.

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014 play

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014

(John Moore/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein sent out a not-so-subtle tweet about Brexit on Thursday.

"Just left Frankfurt," he tweeted. "Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit."

Frankfurt is Germany's financial powerhouse and the home of the European Central Bank.

Back in June 2016, the UK voted to leave the European Union in the so-called Brexit vote.

Friday is not the first time Blankfein has taken to Twitter to comment on political events. He has previously commented on US President Donald Trump and his policies.

He posted his first tweet after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris agreement on climate change:

During and after a trip to China, he commented on the administration's "Infrastructure Week":

And after the violence at the white-supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month, he cited Abraham Lincoln's " target="_blank"House Divided" speech:

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A Bombardier C Series prototype.
Finance Here's the Canadian jet Boeing is fighting to keep out of America (BA, BBD.B, DAL)
Apple's Tim Cook isn't happy
Finance Apple is slipping after reports of iPhone 8 production cuts (AAPL)
Apple's Tim Cook isn't happy
Finance Apple is slipping after reports of iPhone 8 production cuts (AAPL)
The Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner key.
Finance Here is the key Boeing gives airlines when they buy a $270 million 787 Dreamliner (QAN, BA)