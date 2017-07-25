Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  GOLDMAN SACHS: Bitcoin may need 'another few swings' before making a run at record highs

Finance GOLDMAN SACHS: Bitcoin may need 'another few swings' before making a run at record highs

  • Published:

So far Goldman's head of technical strategy has been spot on.

A Bitcoin sign is seen in a window in Toronto. play

A Bitcoin sign is seen in a window in Toronto.

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bitcoin is is trading down 4.7% at $2,623 a coin. Tuesday's selling comes after a strong day of gains on Monday as traders continue to jockey for position ahead of the August 1 decision on whether or not bitcoin will be split in two.

According to Sheba Jafari, the head of technical strategy at Goldman Sachs, bitcoin "may need another few swings" before the trend continues.

The cryprocurrency's inability to breakout above its June 13 high of $3,000 suggests it is forming a triangle pattern that could see as many as five swings, and a low of $1,786, Jafari writes.

But fear not, says Jafari, because a run at record highs is in the cards as bitcoin remains in the fourth wave of a five wave series. "Anything above 3,000 (Jun. 13th high) will suggest potential to have already started wave V, which again has a minimum target at 2,988 and scope to reach 3,691 (the latter being a preferred target as this assumes a new high.)," Jafari wrote in a note to clients sent out on Monday.

So far Jafari has been spot on in her analysis. In early July, Jafari suggested bitcoin wouldn't fall too far below $1,857. It fell to somewhere between $1,758 or $1,852 (depending on which data you use). A few weeks earlier, Jafari predicted a big drop was coming after bitcoin hit $3,000.

Bitcoin is up 166% so far in 2017.

null play

null

(Goldman Sachs)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet
3 Finance The sheer scale of Italy's debt threatens global GDPbullet

Finance

Jared Kushner
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GOOGL, MOH, KORS, CHOO)
null
Finance Nvidia gave away its newest AI chips for free — and that's part of the reason why it's dominating the competition (NVDA)
Traders are using the hottest stocks to hedge the rest of the market.
Finance The market's hottest stocks are being used in a clever new way
People walks under a signboard of Mizuho Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo.
Finance Japanese bank Mizuho is setting up a base in Frankfurt to reduce the impact of Brexit