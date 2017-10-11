Finance :  Go inside New York City's most expensive rental, which will set you back $500,000 a month

The Pierre, a legendary hotel in New York, is home to one of the city's most dubious distinctions.

The entire 39th floor of the 41-story hotel overlooking Central Park is again being offered as a rental for $500,000 a month, making it the city's priciest rental listing once more.

As part of the Pierre Hotel Residences program, interested tenants can sign a lease for as little as 30 days, or for as long as they need.

Renters have the option to make their monthly payments by credit card if they choose.

The six-bedroom residence was last offered in February 2017, though it's been on and off the market several times. It's now back for the same exact price.

The best part of living in this swanky hotel may be the many luxury services The Pierre offers. Residents are given complete access to the butler service, pet pampering, twice-daily maid service, and the hotel's chauffeur-driven Jaguar.

The listing is being handled by Andres Perea-Garzon of Corcoran.

Asta Thrastardottir contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Welcome to the legendary Pierre Hotel, located on New York's Upper East Side. Former permanent residents of The Pierre include Elizabeth Taylor and Yves Saint-Laurent.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

The rental offers all of the services of a luxury five-star hotel, including a 24/7 concierge service.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

The property consists of the hotel's two-bedroom Presidential Suite and several other hotel rooms.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

The entire floor has a grand total of 4,786 square feet of living space and six bedrooms.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

The suite also has six bathrooms, and they are all adorned with marble.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

The rooms have all been meticulously decorated to create a spacious and serene living space.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

There's a full dining room as well, but with the French-inspired restaurant Perrine open in the hotel, you may not actually use it much.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

It also has incredible panoramic views of Central Park.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography

These views would never get old.

Photos by Donna Dotan Photography