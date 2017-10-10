Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Gary Shilling calls bitcoin a black box and says he doesn't invest in things he doesn't understand

Finance Gary Shilling calls bitcoin a black box and says he doesn't invest in things he doesn't understand

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"I'm just very suspicious of things that are not transparent. If I can't understand it, I don't want to invest in it."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can make an attractive investment for many people on Wall Street. But famed financial analyst Gary Shilling, president of A. Gary Shilling & Company says that this emerging currency is too opaque and complicated for him to invest. The following is a transcript of the video.

It's a black box and I'm not a believer in black boxes. I recently met with a friend of mine, a West Coast venture capitalist. He was very early on this. He's made a lot of money on this and so on. I cornered him at a cocktail party and I said:

"Now listen, I want you to explain to me what this really is."

"Well you know, ok it's a controlled deal and these minters. There's only so many of them."

And I said: "How about the guys behind this?"

"Well you know nobody ... well we think we know who he is."

I just ... you know this ... Actually back in the ... Back in the South Sea Bubble, which is one of the great speculations. And there's a book by a guy named MacKay. It's a classic book. But he describes in there the South Sea Bubble, which was one of the great speculations. And this one guy comes out:

"Great discovery, wonderful investment, but I won't tell you the details." And a lot of suckers in London invested in this. And the last line was: The guy collected all the money, closed up, left for the continent that evening never to be heard of again."

I'm just very suspicious of things that are not transparent. If I can't understand it, I don't want to invest in it.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance Eerie photos show a Hawaiian resort that's been abandoned...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Protesters shout slogans and wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) as they gather outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, September 21, 2017.
Finance Catalonia proposes to suspend independence
null
Finance We drove Audi's new high-performance SUV that's loaded with modern tech — here's what it was like
Screen Shot 2017 10 10 at 12.19.40 PM
Finance Goldman Sachs made a big hire for a newly created role, and it hints at the future of the Wall Street giant (GS)
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today