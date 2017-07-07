Finance :  Frankfurt is ‘confident in the arguments’ for poaching Britain's €930 billion euro clearing industry after Brexit

LONDON — Frankfurt is "confident" of poaching London's lucrative clearing business after Brexit if it moves to the Eurozone, according to the group which lobbies for its financial centre.

Hubertus Väth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, told Business Insider he was confident the EBA, Europe's banking authority, would move to Frankfurt, and confident in the arguments for bringing Euro clearing to the city if it does move from London.

He said: "We are confident about it. I cannot say it will be the likely decision of such a complex body as the European Union, but I think we have very good arguments for it.

"If you look at it from a rational point of view, then I think everything speaks for Frankfurt."

Frankfurt has also been vying with Dublin, Paris, and Luxembourg to position itself as an attractive destination for banks who wish to maintain a satellite within the passporting zone.

Väth said he expects at least 12 and up to 20 banks to announce expansion plans to Frankfurt this year, and although he stressed that the UK leaving the EU was "bad for you, bad for us, and certainly bad for Europe."

He said Frankfurt could add up to 10,000 jobs over a five year period if the EU repatriates two key aspects of Europe's financial operations to from London to the German financial centre, with many EU politicians arguing that European financial processes should take place within the Eurozone.

"In times of crisis, eventually, it needs to be decided if or if not — and under what circumstances — liquidity will be provided."

The first is the European Banking Authority (EBA), the regulator which harmonizes banking rules across the 28-member state bloc.

The second is over-the-counter euro derivative clearing, a process which sends euro-denominated trades through a clearing house which holds collateral and guards the market against company defaults.

Around 70% of euro-denominated trades worth €930 billion (£820 billion) a day pass through London, according to a House of Lords report, and the London Stock Exchange's chief executive Xavier Rolet says banks and investors will end up $100 billion (£77 billion) worse off if the process moves after Brexit.

Väth said Frankfurt's pitch for clearing was based on two principal arguments. Firstly, he said, the collapse of a European clearing house — known as a central counterparty clearing house (CCP) — would be much more complex in London after Brexit. A CCP which collapses has to be "resolved," a process which means losses and capital have to be shared among its members.

If a CCP in London collapsed after Brexit, Väth said it would be "extremely difficult" for the European Central Bank to safeguard the interests of European banks and prevent them from taking outsized losses, because the Bank of England, as the domestic regulator, would prioritize UK financial stability.

Secondly, Väth said there would be significant risks of wider problems in the event of a liquidity crisis if clearing was based outside the Eurozone.

London clearing has a liquidity line with the Bank of England, backed up by a swap agreement with the ECB — a reciprocal arrangement by which the central bank provides liquidity of its currency to another bank. That swap agreement is not binding, however, raising the possibility the ECB wouldn't cover the Bank of England in the event of a liquidity crisis.

"That swap agreement is not a standby facility, it is a case-by-case facility," Väth said.

"In times of crisis, eventually, it needs to be decided if or if not — and under what circumstances — liquidity will be provided."

"You might rightly argue that there's very little likeliness that the ECB will cover the Bank of England in times of crisis with liquidity. It's a fairly reasonable point of view.

"If you look from a risk manager point of view and you do crisis testing, you eventually will take into consideration the aspect of what would happen — for whatever reason — if such liquidity would not be provided. As a good risk manager, you might want to think that clearing within the eurozone would follow that risk."

The LSE's Xavier Rolet argued in May that restricting the clearing of euro-dominated transactions to the eurozone would "fragment global markets" and said that if clearing operations were to move, they would be more likely to relocate to New York than Paris or Frankfurt.