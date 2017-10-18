Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles to fix a problem with doors and waterproofing (F)

Ford said on Wednesday it would recall about 1.3 million vehicles in North America to add a water shield to side door latches.

Ford Super Duty play

Ford Super Duty

(Matthew DeBord/BI)
  • The recall affects Ford's F-Series pickups.
  • It's a relatively minor part but it affects many vehicles.
  • The carmaker will account for the recall when it reports it Q4 financials.

Affected vehicles include certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks.

The company said the cost of the recall was estimated to be $267 million, and would be reflected in its fourth quarter results.

The F-150 pickup was recently redesigned to use more lightweight aluminum in it structure. The Super Duty was also resigned for 2017 for the first time in two decades.

The F-Series pickups are huge profit drivers for Ford and are usually the best-selling vehicles in the US every year.

Following the typical pattern for recalls, notices will be sent out to owners, who will then be able to go to Ford dealerships to have the problem fixed.

(Reuters reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

