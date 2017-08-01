Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Ford is falling after a lackluster sales report (F)

Finance Ford is falling after a lackluster sales report (F)

  • Published:

Ford stock price is falling after the auto company reported a decline in year-over-year sales of 7.4% in July. That mark was worse than many analysts expected.

Newly named Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett answers questions during a press conference at Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. play

Newly named Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett answers questions during a press conference at Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ford Motor Company's stock price fell nearly 3% following the release of its July sales report.

Ford's stock dropped to $10.90 in early trading after the Detroit-based auto company reported a decline in year-over-year sales of 7.4%, several points worse than what analysts expected.

Ford's fleet sales — the sales of vehicles to rental car firms, corporations, government agencies, and utility companies — were down 26.4% in the second quarter of 2017.

Retail sales fell by only 1%, with Ford's share of the retail market actually increasing over the last three months inluding July.

Ford was not the only auto company to fall short of analyst expectations. The other two major American auto companies, GM and Fiat Chrysler, reported -15% and -10.5% year-over-year sales, respectively, both well short of analyst expectations.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Lifestyle Aliko Dangote has dropped massively on Forbes' rich listbullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

Bitcoin
Finance Bitcoin splits in 2
The planned exterior of Muji's new hotels.
Finance Japan's coolest design company is opening an ultra-minimalist hotel
Photographers in front of a mock bitcoin ATM during the opening of Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store in February 2014.
Finance Bitcoin is sinking as bitcoin cash goes live
FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2014 (CGI) in New York
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today