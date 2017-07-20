Finance :  Ford has added yet another vehicle to its police lineup — a 'pursuit rated' pickup (F)

Ford is well-known for its law-enforcement vehicles. Earlier this year, it introduced a hybrid sedan that can run down bad guys, and now a similarly capable pickup has joined the roster.

The 2018 F-150 Police Responder joins an F-Series pickup already offered to police departments, just not with high-speed pursuit specs.

The new truck can hit 100 mph, with its turbocharged V6 serving up 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque – "more than any other pursuit-rated police vehicle," Ford said in a statement.

“Ford’s 2018 F-150 Police Responder is the perfect all-terrain law enforcement vehicle,” Ford police brand marketing manager Stephen Tyler added.

“Aside from its industry-first on-road pursuit capability, this purpose-built pickup can comfortably seat five, while providing capability in off-road patrol situations for officers in rural environments patrolled by sheriff’s departments, border patrol operations and the Department of Natural Resources,” he continued.

The new F-150 cop pickup is based on a four-wheel-drive platform and benefits from the same lightweight aluminum structure that Ford developed when it redesigned America's longtime best-selling vehicle several years ago.

But the truck has been beefed up for law-enforcement duty. Ford said that a "police-calibrated brake system with upgraded calipers and pad friction material, upgraded front-stabilizer bar for improved braking and handling and 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires" have been added.

This is one of those vehicles that are bound to stoke some envy in the ranks around the motor pool.