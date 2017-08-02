Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Fitbit spikes after losing less money than expected (FIT)

Finance Fitbit spikes after losing less money than expected (FIT)

  • Published:

Fitbit's stock surged after the company posted a second-quarter loss than was less than analyst forecasts.

null play

null

(Fitbit)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fitbit's stock surged after the company posted a second-quarter loss than was lower than analyst forecasts.

The adjusted loss for the period was $0.08 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.15 per share deficit. The wearable device maker also reported quarterly revenue of $353.3 million, exceeding a consensus forecast of $341.6 billion.

"Consumer demand in the second quarter was better than anticipated, enabling Fitbit to reduce channel inventory and generate better sales," co-founder and CEO James Park said in a statement. "We are executing according to our transition plan and have increased confidence in achieving our full year results."

The strength seen in Fitbit's stock is welcome news for shareholders that have seen the company hover near record lows for the past few months. Shares have plunged 83% since the start of 2016.

Following the second-quarter earnings news, shares of Fitbit rose 7.1% to $5.43 a share as of 4:22 pm ET.

Fitbit spiked after reporting earnings that beat analyst estimates. play

Fitbit spiked after reporting earnings that beat analyst estimates.

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds the company's tuscan solar roof tile.
Finance Tesla says it has started solar roof installations for employees — but demand is unclear (TSLA)
Sen. Mark Warner on Capitol Hill.
Finance An influential US Senator is worried about the stock market getting hacked
CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker visits the Dubai Airshow
Finance Qatar Airways has scrapped plans to buy 10% of American Airlines (AA)
Elon Musk
Finance Tesla says it is getting 1,800 Model 3 reservations per day since Friday (TSLA)