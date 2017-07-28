Finance :  First-half profit of Barclays Africa increases by 7% despite South Africa's economic downturn

One of the largest financial service providers in Africa; South Africa's Barclays Africa Group (BGAJ.J) has reported a 7 percent rise in headline earnings for the first half of the year 2017.

This development the bank attributes to strong earnings growth in the rest of Africa and positive earnings growth in South Africa.

Impairments declined by 27% from a high base in the first half of 2016, contributing to the improvement in earnings.

The Group announced a normalised diluted headline ( earnings per share ) EPS was $0.7055 in the six months ended June compared with 0.657 dollars a year earlier.

Chief Executive Maria Ramos said in a statement that "We are presenting a set of results that demonstrate the real value of the 2013 acquisition of the Barclays businesses in Africa".

"Both geographically, as well as by customer segment, they are proving their worth in yielding a strong performance for the first half, even as our biggest market, South Africa, has suffered the impact of an economic downturn."

In 2013, Britain's Barclays handed over ownership of all but two of its African subsidiaries to its South African unit in exchange for a 62.3 percent stake in the new combined entity.

On Friday the British Bank announced a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion) first half loss after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business.

Successful separation from Barclays PLC will be an overarching priority for Barclays Africa over the next three years.

According to the group, its main focus will be on its retail and business bank performance, which both underperformed in the first-half, in South Africa and on driving opportunities in its businesses outside of South Africa.

The group lowered its gross domestic product forecast for South Africa to just 0.3 percent in 2017 and said it expects low to mid single-digit loan growth.