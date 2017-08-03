Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Fatburger's parent company wants to go public and let everyday investors in on the action

Finance Fatburger's parent company wants to go public and let everyday investors in on the action

  • Published:

FAT Brands, Inc. will look to raise $20 million using the Regulation A+ offering and list its shares under the ticker FAT.

null play

null

(Facebook/Fatburger)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo's Cafe said it will go public and allow everyday investors to get in on the action.

FAT Brands, Inc. will look to raise $20 million using the Regulation A+ offering established by the SEC in 2015 which allows all investors — not only investment banks or institutional investors — to participate in the IPO.

Regulation A+ is meant to make it easier for small companies to essentially crowdsource investment in a "mini-IPO." Think of it like Kickstarter, except investors become real shareholders.

And as part of the rules, there are fewer requirements and regulations for companies than if it were to do a full-fledged IPO.

“As we make the transition from a private company to a public one, we are delighted to position our restaurants so that our fans can now be part owners too,” wrote FAT Brands Founder and CEO Andy Wiederhorn in a press release.

FAT Brands wants to be listed under the ticker "FAT."

The company intends to use the capital raised from the IPO for brand acquisitions and paying off debt, among other uses. FAT Brands has over 200 locations between Fatburger and Buffalo's Cafe and will look for expansion opportunities as well.

"We have developed the management team and business infrastructure to continue to grow our brands, acquire new brands and grow them globally under our asset-light model,” wrote Wiederhorn.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance Nigeria's economy has a lot to worry about after the IMF's visitbullet

Finance

Amazon Jobs Day
Finance Those throngs of applicants for Amazon warehouse jobs are sending a troubling signal about the job market
David Siegel Two Sigma
Finance A hot strategy at Two Sigma, one of the hedge fund industry's fastest-growing funds, has made almost no money this year
Believe it or not, some companies might actually be able to withstand the Amazon juggernaut.
Finance These 4 companies look Amazon-proof
nuclear bomb explosion blast city shutterstock_528910063
Finance A legendary oil trader is reportedly shutting down his main hedge fund after losing 30% this year