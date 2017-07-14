Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has exploded

Finance Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has exploded

  • Published:

The new cryptocurrency on the block is gobbling up share in the market.

Image
  • DEn8m_YXsAASWSI
    DEn8m_YXsAASWSI   
  • Screen Shot 2017 07 13 at 6.34.09 PM
    Screen Shot 2017 07 13 at 6.34.09 PM 
DEn8m_YXsAASWSI play

DEn8m_YXsAASWSI

(Autonomous Next)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new report by Autonomous NEXT, a financial technology analytics service, shows that Ethereum's percentage of the total cryptocurrency market has sharply risen since the beginning of the year.

In January it stood at approximately 5%. As of June 22, its marketcap as a percentage of the entire market rose to 30%.

Ethereum's impressive rise has led to a dramatic fall in bitcoin's marketcap as a percentage of the market. It has declined from about 85% at the beginning of the year to just under 40% as of late June. Up until the mid June, ethereum was on track to surpass bitcoin as the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to Coindesk, but its share of the market has since pulled back.

Still, the shift from bitcoin to Ethereum reflects a change in what the cryptocurrency industry wants from blockchain tech, according to the report.

"Early phase of cryptocurrency market development focused on who will be the “digital gold” – and Bitcoin won through the largest developer and adoption ecosystem," the report said. "However, current battle is for other functionalities, such as global decentralized computing or smart contracts infrastructure."

Ethereum, unlike bitcoin, wasn't built to simply function as a "digital gold." According to Paul McNeal, a bitcoin evangelist, the Ethereum blockchain was built as a platform on which two parties could enter into a so-called smart contract without a third party. As a result, it can be used as a currency and it can "represent virtual shares, assets, proof of membership, and more."

The multifaceted functionality of Ethereum has many folks in financial services bullish on its future. Mike McGovern, the new head of Investor Services Fintech Offerings at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, is one such person.

"Ethereum is not only cheaper than bitcoin, it is also more robust and has more applications outside of simply financial transactions," he said in a recent interview with Business Insider.

A survey recently cited by Popper in The New York Times indicates that a lot of businesses are singing a similar tune. Almost 94% of surveyed firms said they feel positive about the state of ether tokens. Only 49% of firms surveyed had a positive feeling about bitcoin.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfoldbullet
3 Finance Nigeria’s Central Bank infamous FX policy achieving resultsbullet

Finance

China coal miners rescue
Finance BITCOIN MINER: The rise of Ethereum could help some bitcoin miners
Chef Alain Ducasse joined the party of four for a photo.
Finance Here's what it's like to eat at the $260-a-person restaurant where the Trumps are dining with the French president and his wife
Bill McNabb
Finance A $4.4 trillion investing giant that's changing money management just named a new CEO
null
Finance $12 BILLION HEDGE FUND: The stock market has changed, and we're going to have to do things differently